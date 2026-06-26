Morning Buzz: June 26, 2026

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Michigan's Adventure celebrating National Zach Day

If your name is Zach, today is your day at Michigan's Adventure! In honor of National Zach Day on June 26, guests named Zach, Zachary, or Zachariah can get half off park admission and take a special ride on the wooden coaster, Zach's Zoomer.

The first 50 eligible Zachs will also receive a commemorative pin, and everyone named Zach is invited to gather for a group photo at 3 P.M. The fun runs from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. at Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon.

Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Public Accountability opens online portal for community

The city of Grand Rapids is making it easier for residents to connect with its Office of Oversight and Public Accountability. A new online portal now allows people to submit complaints, compliments, appeals, requests for expungement assistance, training ideas, and know your rights workshop requests all in one place.

City leaders say the new system streamlines what used to be a mix of separate forms, Emails, and phone calls, making the process more transparent and easy to navigate.

The portal is available now and designed to strengthen community relationships with public safety through greater accessibility and accountability.

Three Cheers Celebration: Comedy at the Club at Gilda's Club

Gilda's Club is hosting its free "Three Cheers Celebration: Comedy at the Club" to honor what would have been Gilda Radner's 80th birthday, as well as National Cancer Survivors Day and Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day.

The evening features five local female comedians and celebrates the power of humor and community for those impacted by cancer.

The event begins at 6 P.M. at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids on Bridge Street and is open to survivors, caregivers, supporters, and the community.

Veterans Celebration at Highland River Family of Ashley Stores

The Highland River Family of Ashley Stores is hosting its free annual veterans celebration on Saturday from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. at 5235 Park Avenue.

The event features a complimentary lunch from Mission BBQ, family fun including bingo, face painting and inflatables, plus prize giveaways and more than 25 veteran resource vendors.

Allegan Antiques Market

The Allegan Antiques Market returns to the Allegan County Fairgrounds this Sunday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. featuring hundreds of dealers from across the region.

Shoppers can browse everything from vintage jewelry and furniture to art, glassware, and unique home decor finds. Admission is $5, children 12 and under get in free, and parking is always free!

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