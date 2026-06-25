Morning Buzz: June 25, 2026

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Last day to visit Words That Built a Nation display

You can hold a piece of American history in your hands, but not for much longer! Today is the final day to see "Words That Built a Nation", a free public exhibit from the The Action Institute and GR A250 at DeVos Place. On display are original, founding-era documents, including a first-edition U.S. Constitution from 1788. It is one of only five copies known to exist.

Also there is a first edition of the Federalist Papers and a rare dunlap edition of the Declaration of Independence printed on July 4, 1776. There are no glass cases or ropes; you can actually pick them up. There is no reservation needed.

The display will be available from 12 to 4 P.M. at DeVos Place.

Blake's Hard Cider launching new lemonade line this summer

Blake's Hard Cider is making summer a "Shore Thing" with the Michigan-exclusive launch of its new line of vodka-based lemonades.

The ready-to-drink beverages are crafted with real fruit flavors and come in at 5.5% ABV designed for everything from lake days to backyard barbecues. Michigan fans will get the first taste this summer before the brand rolls out nationwide in spring 2027.

Blake's is also celebrating with its "Shore Thing Summer Fun Insurance" sweepstakes, giving weekly winner summer survival kits and one grand prize winner a $500 vacation rental gift card. Visit blakeshardcider.com for more details.

Summer Cinema in Kalamazoo

It's cinema under the stars as KZoo Parks brings the movies outside. Summer Cinema kicks off tomorrow at Frays Park with a screening of "Superman". The fun starts at 6 P.M. with live music and a youth entrepreneur fair featuring products made and sold by local kids. The movie begins at 7 P.M. and it is free to attend and open to all.

There are two more shows coming this summer - one at the Oakwood Neighborhood Association in July and a drive-in style night at Spring Valley Park in August. Audiences get to pick the film for both dates. Voting for the July screening closes this Sunday.

Go to kzooparks.org and click on "Summer Cinema" to vote and see the full schedule.

Silent Disco summer series at Rosa Parks Circle

Ice Guru Events is turning downtown Grand Rapids into an open-air dance floor with its silent disco summer series at Rosa Parks Circle. Seven events are planned from June through October from 6 to 10 P.M., giving partygoers the chance to dance to different music channels through wireless headphones.

The first 25 headset rentals are free each night with additional rentals available for $10. You can learn more on the event's Facebook page.

Community Homeworks celebrating Tool Library birthday

Community Homeworks is celebrating the first birthday of its Tool Library today from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at their location on Bryant Street. In just one year, the library has grown to more than 200 members, stocked over 1,000 tools, and handed out nearly 3,000 loans across Kalamazoo County.

Today's celebration includes cake, live music, tours of the library, a pinata, and a limited-edition t-shirt for the first 50 people through the door. It's free and open to everyone.

Visit communityhomeworks.org for more.

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