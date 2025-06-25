Morning Buzz: June 25, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

New public park slated for development in Muskegon

A former sand mine is being transformed into a public resource along Lake Michigan. The Consumers Energy Foundation has announced a $250,000 grant to Muskegon County for Dune Harbor Park, a new 377-acre public park on Lake Michigan.

The funds are provided through the Foundation's 2024 Planet Awards, and target projects that preserve Michigan's natural enviornment.

Beyond ecological restoration, the grant will establish an education program for 15 local schools. Muskegon County aquired the land in 2022, and has since developed a strategic plan for public access and improvement.

For more information, visit consumersenergy.com/foundation.

Kalamazoo Growlers and Comerica Bank summer food drive

Comerica Bank and the Kalamazoo Growlers are coming together again to help those struggling to put food on the table. The summer food drive is happening now and runs through Thursday, July 24.

Donors who drop off five non-perishable food items to participating Comerica Bank locations in Kalamazoo, Portage, and Battle Creek will get a voucher for a Growlers ticket.

Those who donate 20 items or more get a Growlers-themed prize. All of the food donated will go to the South Michigan Food Bank.

You can find the addresses for all of the donation locations here.

KZoo Parks' Summer Cinema series

Get ready for some free family fun under the stars! KZoo Parks is hosting its annual Summer Cinema Series with three free movie nights from June through August.

Starting this week, you can catch Moana 2 at Frays Park this Friday, June 27. Then on Friday, July 25, it's "U-Pick The Flick" at Crane Park. You can vote online for your choice of If, Harold The Purple Crayon, or The Garfield Movie.

Finally, on Friday, August 22, enjoy another U-Pick The Flick at Spring Valley Park, where you'll choose between The Fall Guy, Twisters, or Top Gun Maverick. This one will be a drive-in movie on the soccer field, where you can park your car or bring chairs and blankets.

Pre-movie activities start at 6 P.M. and include music, free face painting, and free concessions while supplies last. Movies begin at 7 P.M. All Summer Cinema events are free and open to the entire community.

For more information and to vote for U-Pick The Flick movies, visit kzooparks.org.

Totally Rad 90s Crafts at GRPL

Take the teens on a trip back in time at the Grand Rapids Public Library. It's hosting two Totally Rad 90s Crafts for teens, where participants will experience the fun, creativity, and nostalgia of the era.

Think friendship bracelets, neon accessories, Perler Beads, and more. Take those teens to a time when we were using dial-up internet and listening to boy bands!

The first event is tomorrow at the Seymour Branch on Easter from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. The second session is next month, July 24 at the Yankee Clipper Branch on Leonard from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M.

There are free and no registration is needed. Both sessions will be unique. For these and other free, fun activities, visit grpl.org.

Good Treasure Small Business Expo at Calder Plaza

Experience Grand Rapids is set to transform Calder Plaza into a summer celebration of small businesses as the Good Treasure Small Business Expo is set for Saturday, June 28.

It's a celebration of local small businesses, food trucks, live music, and more. If you are a business that would like a vendor spot, there are still some available. It's a prime chance to engage directly with customers, network with other entrepreneurs, and make some sales!

The expo runs from 11 A.M. until 7 P.M. For more information or to take part, visit experiencegr.com/event.

