Morning Buzz: June 25

1. Anyone filling out the free application for Federal Student Aid can get a bit of help in Grand Rapids this week.

Michigan Student Aid is offering free FAFSA fill-in day events around the state.

On June 27 from 5 to 8 p.m., financial aid experts will be at New Hope Baptist Church on Delaware Street to help anyone planning on attending college, university, or community college this fall. Free computer and Wi-Fi access will also be provided.

You don't need an appointment and walk-ins are encouraged. Attendees must create FSA IDs for both students and parents in advance. It takes three to five days for FSA IDs to activate.

The deadline to file FAFSA is June 30th.

2. Join the Silver Beach Carousel's Founders' Week festivities running now through June 28.

This fun-filled week commemorates the 1891 founding of Silver Beach Amusement Park, home of the original Silver Beach Carousel. Today is Kids Day from noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy activities inside and out and take a ride on the carousel.

Other events include sand sculpting, corn hole games, and a miniature train display.

Learn more at silverbeachcarousel.com.

3. Experience the flavors of West Michigan and support our local chefs.

Kids Food Basket is hosting "Savor the Culinary Coast" on August 17 at 10 a.m. at The Hampton Green Farm.

This strolling brunch features vibrant food made from fresh and seasonal ingredients, meaningful conversation, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Individual tickets are $75 and can now be purchased online at kidsfoodbasket.org.

4. Sand Lake is celebrating its 154th 4th of July Celebration this year, and it will be a party. They have events running from July 3-7.

There will be a parade, carnival, demolition derby rodeo, classic car show, kids day, fireworks, and much more.

Get all the details on the Sand Lake Area Chamber Of Commerce Facebook Page.

5. For Canada lovers and the Canadian curious, the Canadiana Fest is coming back to Kalamazoo this year. It'll be held at Arcadia Creek Festival place on September 21.

Now in its second year, the festival will have Canadian music, art, activities, food and beer, and of course, a poutine and butter tart competition.

New to the festival this year is a Canadian Sports Center led by former Canadian Olympic athlete and two-time WMU Hall of Famer Heather Sawyer.

This hands-on, family-friendly learning center will feature basketball, hockey, lacrosse, and curling with skills workshops offered led by WMU athletes, local teams, and clubs.

Get all the details at canadianafest.fun.