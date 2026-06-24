Morning Buzz: June 24, 2026

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Grand Rapids named "Best Managed City" in Michigan from WalletHub

Grand Rapids is back on top again! The city has been named Michigan's "Best Managed City" for the third straight year, according to a new WalletHub report. Nationally, Grand Rapids landed at number 27 out of nearly 150 large U.S. cities studied.

The ranking comes down to bang for the buck; how well a city delivers services compared to what it spends. WalletHub looked at 36 metrics across six categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure. Grand Rapids ranked 34th in quality of city services and 27th in total budget per capita. City Manager Mark Washington pointed to data-driven budgeting as the key to staying on top.

Nationally, your top three best-run cities are Provo, Utah; followed by Nampa, Idaho; and Manchester, New Hampshire.

School Supply Spectacular giveaway from United Way

Families in need that are looking ahead to the fall school season can get some much needed help. United Way of Southwest Michigan is bringing back the School Supply Spectacular, giving kids Pre-K through twelfth grade a free backpack stuffed with supplies, ready for day one. Spots are limited and organizers say registration could close early - families are urged to sign up right now.

Two pickup days are on the calendar for August, and only families who register ahead of time can pick up a backpack. Children must be present with an adult. Some backpacks even hide a golden ticket for an extra surprise!

To sign up, go to schoolsupplyspectacular.com.

City Square Park in Fennville reopening with celebration

There's a beautiful space to spend some summertime in Fennville, and the whole town is invited! The Fennville Downtown Development Authority is celebrating the grand opening of the newly-transformed City Square Park this Saturday, with a full day called "Summer Kickoff".

The longtime downtown greenspace just got a major upgrade: a new ampitheater, splash pad, and outdoor fireplace, all part of a $1 million project years in the making.

There will be kids activities at the Fennville District Library's new patio. The ampitheater's ribbon cutting will take place at 1 P.M., and the splash pad's ribbon cutting happens at 2 P.M. Live music will be playing all day.

For the full schedule, visit fennville.gov.

Holland Pride is this weekend

Out On The Lakeshore is hosting the 24th annual Holland Pride Festival this Saturday, June 27 from 1 to 6 P.M.

Expect an afternoon packed with live entertainment, food trucks, merchandise vendors, and more. The lineup kicks off at 1 P.M. with a welcome ceremony, followed by live music and spoken word performances throughout the afternoon. It is free and open to everyone.

For the full schedule, head to outonthelakeshore.org.

Lakeshore Art Festival

The Lakeshore Art Festival returns Saturday and Sunday in Muskegon, packing the streets with nearly 250 juried fine art and craft exhibitors, live music, street performers, and an artisan food market.

Families can visit the children's lane for kid-friendly fun or jump into hands-on interactive art stations scattered throughout the festival.

New this year is a community art project called "Thumbprints United", teaming up with Muskegon Community College for their 100th anniversary. Festival-goers can leave their own thumbprint in colorful, non-toxic ink on giant boards shaped like "MCC 100".

The festival runs 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. both days rain or shine. For the full lineup, go to lakeshoreartfestival.org.

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