Morning Buzz: June 23, 2026

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Mike Pence at the Gerald R. Ford Museum tonight

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will be packed tonight as it hosts former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence is touring in support of his latest book, What Conservatives Believe . The book came out June 2 and makes the case for old-school conservatism with some strong criticism of the current administration.

While the event tonight is full, you can grab a copy at most major booksellers online or in-store.

Legally Blonde adds additional matinee show at Civic Theatre

Legally Blonde: The Musical has added a new show in Grand Rapids! The Civic Theatre is giving fans one more chance to see Elle Woods work her magic as the theatre just added a new matinee.

This Saturday at 2 P.M., guests can watch a performance with the show's alternate cast, which is the same cast that takes the stage every Thursday night show. It's also the final week for the musical with six performances left including the new matinee.

For tickets, go to grct.org.

Astro Camp at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum has its sights on the stars as another NASA Astro Camp comes this Saturday. It is the second of four camp Saturdays this summer, a two-hour event where young scientists can build and test their own planetary rover, explore the scale of our solar system, and help design the museum's own planetarium patch.

Camp runs from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. and is free, as is admission to the museum. Head to kalamazoomuseum.org for more information.

Holland launches mobile digital pass

Now through Labor Day you can klomp your way through the Holland area with some family fun! Discover Holland's mobile digital pass, called "Free Summer Fun for Everyone". It is packed with over 30 free family activities.

Think a free Holland Symphony Orchestra concert, the Wizard of Oz exhibit, or a free movie night at Movies at the Ribbon. If you check in at ten different places over the summer, you will get a downtown Holland coupon book.

You can get your digital pass and find more free fun and curated tours, called Klomps, at holland.org.

South Haven Cottage Walk

South Haven is giving you the chance to find out what's behind the doors of some of the most talked-about homes and buildings in the area. Tickets are now on sale for the 29th annual Cottage Walk happening this Saturday.

This year's lineup includes an old neighborhood school turned into a home, a 19th century Italian-style villa, and a home built modular. The afternoon wraps up with a rare look inside the historic Scott Club.

Go at your own pace from 12 to 5 P.M. Tickets are $20 and go fast every year. For more information, go to southhaven.org.

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