Morning Buzz: June 23

1. A beloved staple in downtown Grand Rapids is reopening its doors. The Big Old Building, or B.O.B., is coming back in the fall with some new features.

They'll be expanding the BOB's Brewery into the former Gilly's Smokehouse. They're also expanding

the Beer Garden, and the third and fourth floors will be for their catering services.

The Gilmore Collection, which owns the BOB, originally closed its doors in December of 2021 due to pandemic-related financial losses and intended to sell, but the sale fell through.

The target reopening date is September 8, and they're hiring!

2. Soon, everyone will have a chance to enjoy a nice cold beer at the new gluten-free brewery coming to West Michigan.

Brewery Nyx is Michigan's first and only dedicated gluten-free brewery and facility, serving everything from lagers to IPAs, and more.

Their goal is to be open a few days a week and have a variety of different small batches for tastings and cans-to-go.

Their tasting room is scheduled to open sometime in July.

3. A new taco and tequila restaurant has opened its doors on the Lakeshore in Holland.

Formerly known as Ottawa Beach Inn, this new restaurant is now known as Playa Tacos and Tequilas.

The menu items at Playa include carne asada, diablo shrimp, walking tacos, street corn, nachos, and a variety of salsas and dips.

The restaurant will still have the patio, but the restaurant will also have garage doors for a fresh-air dining experience during the summer and an extended full bar.

4. Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name for the first time in 85 years.

The company shared in a Twitter post on Wednesday that it's changing its traditional "Kraft Macaroni and Cheese" to "Kraft Mac and Cheese."

Kraft says the name change also comes alongside packaging, font size, style, photography, and brand color change.

The business says the name upgrade is meant to reflect how customers talk about Kraft.

According to the brand, the packaging upgrade will be released in August.

5. Dairy Queen is kicking off the summer in style! The ice cream giant is launching its official Summer Blizzard menu, which comes complete with two brand-new flavors.

The Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard is made with pieces of Oreo cookies, gummy worms, and fudge crumble, all blended in soft-serve ice cream.

Another new treat is the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard, made up of pieces of cheesecake pieces with fudge-covered salty caramel pieces, all mixed with soft-serve ice cream.

Other Blizzard items include Girl Scout Thin Mint Blizzard, the Very Cherry Chip, and Cotton Candy Dessert.