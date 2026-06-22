Morning Buzz: June 22, 2026

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Kalamazoo Vegan Chef Challenge winners announced

Kalamazoo diners spent the month of May tasting their way through the Vegan Chef Challenge, and now the winners have been announced!

Participants cast more than 500 votes as people tried plant-based dishes at participating restaurants across the city. Studio Grill took home overall first place, Matcharia had the best entree, "Best Dining Experience" was 600 Kitchen, and best "veganized" dish went to TCBC.

You can find the full list of winners and learn more at veganchefchallenge.org/kalamazoo.

Our Community's Children hosting college pop-up resource this summer

Getting young people to and through college is just part of what Our Community's Children does year-round, and now the partnership between the city and the city's public schools is bringing its college success studio out of downtown and into the MLK community this summer.

It is a pop-up version of the help they offer year-round, such as FAFSA help, scholarship searches, essay reviews, even one-on-one time with college reps. It runs Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. through August 20.

Drop-ins are welcome and there is no appointment needed. More information can be found at ourcommunityschildren.com.

BIPOC Night Market at Fulton Street Market

Fulton Street Market is celebrating culture, community, and local entrepreneurship with its annual BIPOC Night Market tomorrow.

The popular event will feature nearly 100 Black, Indigenous, and people of color-owned businesses. Featuring everything from fresh produce and artisan foods to clothing and skincare products, guests can also enjoy live music from Mexicuba and a variety of global flavors from local food vendors.

The free event runs from 6 to 9 P.M. at the Fulton Street Market in Grand Rapids.

Trinity Health Seaway Run

The Trinity Health Seaway Run hits its 45th year this Saturday, with numerous options to choose from: a half marathon, 10K, 5K, community walk, and kids fun run, all with great views of Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan.

Youth under 18 can join the 5K for just $15, and the kids fun run is free. Every stride gives back by fueling health programs, food access, and youth camps through the Muskegon YMCA.

Sign up at seawayrun.com.

Ottawa Hills Garden Tour

Admire some gorgeous gardens at the 32nd annual Ottawa Hills Garden Tour on Saturday from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.! You can visit gardens large and small, sunny and shady, including both manicured masterpieces and works in progress that attract hundreds of admirers each year.

The free tour happens rain or shine and begins at Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School.

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