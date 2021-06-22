Morning Buzz: June 22

1. Independence Day celebrations will continue this year in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids fireworks, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino will light up the skies on July 3 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

The show promises to be an amazing experience for families across West Michigan. It's free and open to the public.

There will also be live entertainment, food vendors, and more starting at 6.

2. Grab a few things or snag some groceries at the new Dollar General in downtown Grand Rapids.

The store is part of its DGX line of grocery stores designed to serve urban communities, located at Fifth Third Center on Lyon Street.

The store is about 4,800-square-feet and is designed with downtown residents in mind. They offer everything like fresh fruits and vegetables, grocery items, cleaning supplies, electronics, home decor, and health and beauty items. They also offer to-go items like fresh salads and sandwiches.

The concept also keeps in mind downtown workers who may be grabbing a quick bite for lunch or dinner with fresh salads and sandwiches to-go.

3. The 42nd Reeds Lake Run returns on Saturday, June 26 to East Grand Rapids.

The annual race starts at 8 a.m. at the city's community center on Lakeside Drive and features a 5K and 1-mile Family Fun Run. Even dog owners can join in for the Shaggy Pines Doggie Dash 5K.

Entry is just $30 for either 5K or $35 for the Family Fun Run.

Registration is open in-person at the East Grand Rapids Parks and Rec Department, or online by searching runsignup.com for Reeds Lake Run.

4. Music legend Marvin Gaye is getting a street named in his honor.

It's the street where Gaye grew up. A portion of Outer Drive in Detroit will be renamed Mavin Gaye Drive.

The renaming is happening during the 50th anniversary of Gaye's album "What's Going On."

The intersection is just a few feet from where Gaye wrote the iconic album. Last year, Rolling Stone named "What's Going On" the greatest album of all time.

5. If you're looking for a laptop, it might be a bit pricier than before. The ongoing chip shortage is increasing prices on tech items like laptops and printers.

A higher-end Asus laptop rose by $50 just this month. Hewlett-packard also increased PC prices by 8 percent over the past year.

The price hikes are also stemming from manufacturers raising prices on chip and semiconductor-related parts by about 15 percent in some cases.