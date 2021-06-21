Morning Buzz: June 21

1. Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day sale kicks off today. For the next two days, look for deals on fashion, toys, electronics, and much more.

To join the fun, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership. If you don't have one, sign up for a 30-day free trial.

This year's Prime Day is earlier than ever before. Amazon normally holds Prime Day later in the summer, but it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic.

Amazon says last year's Prime Day was its best on record. Prime Day has taken place since 2015.

2. 22-year-old Nelly Korda is leaving Blythefield Country Club with more hardware for her trophy case.

Korda didn't just win the 2021 tournament, she owned it. The 22-year-old set a scoring record, going 25 under par after going -4 in the final round on Father's Day. This all came after she didn't make the cut at the U.S. Open.

The tournament continues to give back to the community in so many different ways, Meijer announced they will donate $25,000 in Korda's name to the local Kid's Food Basket in Grand Rapids.

3. A new gin for the win! Holland-based distillery, Coppercraft, is releasing a new spirit, Social 416 Gin.

It's a limited edition Gin made with blades of bluegrass that the Detroit Tigers play on at Comerica Park.

An assortment of 13 botanicals is combined with bluegrass. Per Coppercraft, the name came from the number of feet (416 feet) from home plate to their bar that's located at the park.

Coppercraft has been an official sponsor for the Detroit Tigers since 2019.

4. Chick-Fil-A feels the need for speed. The chicken-based chain uses conveyor belts to ease those chicken cravings.

A Chick-Fil-A employee recently posted a TikTok video of a conveyor belt that moves from kitchen to drive-thru, along with a ceiling track with food clipped to the belt and delivered to the workers that hand you your food.

The clip of the little-known feature has more than 21 million hits.

Chick-Fil-A says it uses the system in about 30 of its restaurants, about 1 percent of its restaurants going back about 15 years.

5. The Columbus Zoo in Ohio has two small reasons to celebrate. A baby Asian elephant

and a California sea lion pup were born last week just hours apart.

The elephant was born to 33-year-old Phoebe, and a proud 33-year-old dad, Hank.

Zoo officials are mainly leaving it up to the experienced mom to care for her calf, who they say likes to make low grumbling noises and is still trying to figure out how to use his trunk.

The morning following that birth, a California sea lion named Lovell delivered a new pup. The sea lion pup is just the third to be born at Columbus Zoo.