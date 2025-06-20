Morning Buzz: June 20, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Boston Square Early Learning Center open

There is a new option for early childhood education in Grand Rapids. The Boston Square Early Learning Center is operated by the Refugee Education Center, and will serve kids from birth through age five.

This is a multi-cultural, multi-lingual environment designed for both refugee and American-born children, with a primary focus on families living in the Boston Square neighborhood.

The ribbon cutting happened this week, and the center will officially start welcoming students in September. It will operate on a tiered tuition model with both government support and donations to keep it affordable for families.

Outdoor concerts in Oshtemo

Oshtemo Friends Of The Parks is again hosting free, family-friendly outdoor concerts at Flesher Field Park's gazebo. The series begins this Sunday, June 22 with Moonshot, a classic and modern rock trio.

The concert series will run on the fourth Sundays of June, July, and August. Other listed bands include the Tomas Esparza Blues Band on July 27 and Kitten & The Tonics on August 24.

Each concert will feature a raffle for Oshtemo restaurant gift cards, with three $25 prizes available. Raffle tickets are $1, and proceeds support Oshtemo's proposed Fruit Belt Rail Trail.

All concerts are held from 6 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at the Flesher Field Park gazebo, located at 3664 South 9th Street. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating.

Basketball Cop Initiative in Muskegon Heights

Cops are going to hit the courts in Muskegon Heights today and everyone is invited to join them. The second-annual basketball cop initiative will bring troopers from the Michigan State Police together with officers from Muskegon and Muskegon Heights, plus deputies from the county and firefighters.

It's a free, family-friendly event that will feature basketball, music, food, lawn games, giveaways, and community connection. It's happening from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. today at 8th Street Park in Muskegon Heights.

Jenison's Art In The Park

Prepare for a day of fun as Art In The Park in Jenison returns this Saturday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. This event proudly features local artists and makers and is sponsored by Out Of The Barn Events.

Free admission, as well as all activities and entertainment are free of charge. Live entertainment will be on-site, alongside engaging activities for children of all ages, including a bounce house, free balloon twisting, face painting, rock painting, and a magic show.

Food and ice cream trucks will be on site. You can find more information here.

Take Steps

Take steps this weekend to support those living with inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD. This is the largest fundraiser for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, an organization that raises awareness, education, and provides resources to those impacted.

This year's event is tomorrow at Dwight Lydell Park in Comstock Park. Check-in starts at 10 A.M. It's free to attend.

Learn more at takesteps.chronscolitisfoundation.org.

