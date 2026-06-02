Morning Buzz: June 2, 2026

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Start Garden's annual entrepreneur competition applications open

Start Garden is shaking up its annual "The 100" entrepreneur competition with more funding, partners, and opportunities for West Michigan business owners.

Applications are now open, and this year, the program will connect entrepreneurs to more than $500,000 in potential funding through grants, loans, revenue-sharing agreements, venture capital, and corporate contracts. Founders can apply with a 100-second video pitch, regardless if they are starting out or already running an established business.

Submission close July 12, head to startgarden.com for details.

Kik Pool opens June 3

The Kik Pool at Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo officially opens for the season tomorrow, June 3, running daily through August 9.

Whether you are looking for open swim times with the family, a dedicated lap swim to stay active, or even aqua fitness classes starting June 16, the Kik Pool has you covered. Day passes and season passes for individuals or families are available, plus you can check out the area splash pads and Woods Lake Beach for more summer fun.

Head to kzooparks.org for all details on hours, pass prices, and more.

KDL's Summer Wonder reading program

Summer Wonder has returned to Kent District Library, with eight weeks of reading, activities, and free family fun. The program encourages readers of all ages to stay curious and keep learning through August 7 with reading challenges, prizes, and hands-on activities.

Participants can sign up online or pick up a log at any KDL Branch and enjoy free events all summer long.

"Frontier to Freedom" in theaters this week

Manitou Films is officially releasing its comprehensive historical documentary feature film, "Frontier to Freedom", in theaters across Michigan starting June 5.

This captivating documentary traces Michigan's evolution from a vast wilderness in 1600 all the way to becoming the 26th state in 1837 through expert interviews, archival images, and animated maps. The film will screen at Celebration Cinema, Emagine Entertainment, and independent theaters.

You can find a screening near you by heading to frontiertofreedom.com.

Ionia Theatre fundraiser concert

Take a musical trip through two iconic decades while supporting a local landmark! The Ionia Theatre is hosting a special fundraiser concert this Friday, June 5 featuring local bands 404 Delux and Glad All Over, performing favorites form the 1980s and 1960s.

The show runs from 7 to 9 P.M. at the historic Downtown Theatre, with a portion of ticket sales supporting the venue's next act initiative and future improvements.

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