Morning Buzz: June 2, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

GRR 5K

Get your run on a runway! The Ford International Airport is hosting it's annual Runway 5K this Saturday. It's a rare opportunity to get access to the airport's runways and taxiways. In addition to the 5K, there is a one-mile fun run. This year's charity partner is Paws With A Cause, a non-profit dedicated to helping individuals maintain independence through specially trained service dogs. Racers get a t-shirt, finisher medals, post-race snacks and drinks, photos and awards for the top finishers.

Registration and packet pick-up is Saturday at 7 A.M. The 5K starts at 9 A.M. Head to runsignup.com for more details.

South Haven Cottage Walk

You are invited to attend the 28th annual Cottage Walk on Saturday, June 28 in South Haven. Co-sponsored by Shout For South Haven and the Scott Club, this year's event offers patrons the chance to tour four unique cottages and wrap it up with a visit to the historic Scott Club.

This year's lineup includes a historic home, a new riverfront condominium, and traditional south shoreline cottages. The Scott Club, a Queen Anne-style building with stained-glass windows, promises a memorable afternoon.

Attendees can tour the cottages at their own pace from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M., with volunteers providing historical insights at each location. Tours of the Scott Club will run from 4 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Tickets are $20 per person at the South Haven Chamber of Commerce and the South Haven Visitors Bureau. You can get more information at southhavenmi.com.

Chick-Fil-A and Versiti Blood Center blood drive partnership

The need for blood increases as our temperatures do, because summer brings a potential spike in accidents, surgeries, and other emergencies. So don't be a chicken, donate blood!

Chick-Fil-A is teaming up with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan for a friendly competition to see which can collect the most donations. From June through August, each area Chick-Fil-A will host a one-day drive. Donors each get special digital cards redeemable for free food.

The first drive is June 9 from 12 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at the Chick-Fil-A Grand Rapids South on Edgeknoll Drive, but this is happening everywhere from Grand Rapids to Holland, Battle Creek, and Muskegon.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Head to versiti.org/michigan for a full list of participating restaurants.

College H.U.N.K.S. Kickball tournament

Get ready to kick it with some real H.U.N.K.S.! College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk, Moving and Storage - Kalamazoo is challenging local businesses and organizations to join its inaugural kickball tournament this summer.

This free event is all about bringing the community together through fun, friendly competition, and team spirit. Games will be held on Monday evenings from June 30 to August 18 at Ramona Park in Portage. Each participating business or organization can choose a Monday that works best for their team to face off against the H.U.N.K.S. Games run from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Teams should bring at least 10 players, but College H.U.N.K.S. will be on standby to lend a few teammates if needed to round out any roster. Participating teams will be featured on the College H.U.N.K.S. social media platforms, and one MVP from each game will be recognized for their energy, effort, or sportsmanship.

Kalamazoo adult swim classes

Anyone can learn to swim at any age. It's a skill that can truly save your life. Kalamazoo Masters is hosting a second year of low-cost adult swim lessons thanks to some grant money.

These beginner-level classes are open to anyone over 18 who cannot swim with their face in the water or float unassisted in deep water. These run through the month of June, including 10 lessons, goggles, and a swim cap.

It's $75 per person, but half off when you use the code "NEW SWIM 50". Need-based scholarships are available.

Head to kalamazoomasters.com for details.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok