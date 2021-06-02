Morning Buzz: June 2

1. Outdoor lovers, it's an exciting day in Algoma Township, with the groundbreaking for additions to Rivers Edge Park.

The ceremony started at 10 a.m. along the scenic Rouge River. Almost 13 acres have been donated to add to the nature preserve.

The area will also get its first dog park.

The facilities will also include a nature trail, new playground equipment, and more.

2. East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation announced their Summer 2021 Concerts and Movies in the Park lineups.

Free to the public, both series will be held at John Collins Park on the banks of Reeds Lake.

Concerts are 7-8:30 p.m. on six select Monday evenings in June and July.

Movies in the Park will run on four Friday events in July and August. Movies start at sunset.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets and arrive early to secure a spot.

3. Ready for a great concert? Some big names are coming to the Allegan County Fair this fall.

Three Doors Down and Chayce Beckham will be headlining on Saturday, September 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at etix.com.

The fair runs September 10-18 and will feature Jeff Dunham on Friday, September 10. Of course, all the fun events, rides, and food will be there as well.

For more information, log onto allegancountyfair.com.

4. The Kentwood Farmers Market is back for its 7th season starting on Thursday.

The market will be held weekly through August in front of the Kent District Library Kentwood Branch on Brendton Avenue Southeast.

They have typical farm stands, as well as free classes and events like yoga, meet and greet with animals from the John Ball Zoo, and the Kentwood Summer Concert Series which overlaps with the market schedule.

For more information, log onto kentwoodfarmersmarket.com.

5. Amazon announced the dates for this year's 48-hour Prime Day sale.

It'll take place earlier than ever before on June 21 and 22. Amazon normally holds Prime Day in the Summer, but last year it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic.

Prime Day has taken place since 2015. Amazon says this year Prime Members will get a $10 credit on Prime Day if they spend $10 at select small businesses from June 7-20. It's part of a new $100 million investment the company is making to boost small businesses.