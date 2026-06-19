Morning Buzz: June 19, 2026

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Uptown GR Summer Passport program

Uptown Grand Rapids is turning summer into a citywide adventure with its new Uptown GR Summer Passport Program!

Starting Sunday, residents and visitors can pick up a free passport and collect stamps at participating businesses across Eastown, East Hills, East Fulton, and the Wealthy Street corridor. No purchase is necessary, and participants can earn exclusive Uptown merchandise as they reach stamp milestones.

The program runs through September 5 and is designed to encourage people to shop, dine, and discover the nearly 400 independent businesses that make Uptown unique. For all the details, head to uptowngr.com.

Shamrock Shake sales raise over $246,000 for MI Ronald McDonald houses

Did you grab a Shamrock Shake earlier this year at McDonald's? A quarter of every shake sold went directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities across the state!

In total, customers helped raise more than $246,000, and the West Michigan chapter took home the biggest share at just over $88,000! That money helps keep families close to their hospitalized kids, covering free rooms, home-cooked meals, and more.

You can learn more ways in how to support them at rmhcwm.org.

John Ball Zoo giving away pollinator plants this summer

John Ball Zoo is helping West Michigan residents become habitat heroes this summer! The zoo's award-winning Pollinator Conservation Program will be handing out free native pollinator plants at events across the region, including the Bizarre Bazaar in Grand Rapids on June 20.

The plants help support Monarch Butterflies, native bees, and other important pollinators. One plant in a yard or garden can make a difference. Since 2022, the program has distributed over 10,000 native plants and has expanded to zoos across the country.

Watercolors 9: On Cloud 9 at Lyon Square Park

The first public event held in the newly-renovated Lyon Square Park in downtown Grand Rapids is set for this weekend with a celebration of Black excellence!

Watercolors 9: On Cloud 9, presented by the Asher Legacy Group, is taking over the space this Juneteenth weekend. Now in its ninth year, guests can expect a Hollywood glam red carpet, 90s-inspired style, live music and dancing, and a legacy award presentation for renowned artist Paul Collins.

General admission tickets are $75 and still available. For details, head to watercolorsgr.com.

Books and Blooms at Windmill Island Gardens

Kids can learn how native plants help protect our water during next week's Books and Blooms program at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland. The free family event takes place every Monday beginning with storytime at 10 A.M., followed by a hands-on activity with the Holland Board of Public Works.

Children will create a fun guide to plant care while learning how native plants support water conservation. Books and Blooms continues every Monday through August 10 with stories, crafts, and nature-themed activities for families.

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