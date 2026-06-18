Morning Buzz: June 18, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Sack Suppers at select KDL branches

Kent District Library is making sure no kid in Kent County goes hungry this summer. The library is teaming up with Kids' Food Basket to serve free evening meals to children and teens. There is no registration or cost.

It's called, "Sack Suppers at the Library", and it runs through September 1 at three KDL branches: Kelloggsville, Kentwood, and Wyoming. Meals go fast and are served while supplies last.

For exact times and more, head to kdl.org.

West Michigan Chalk Art Festival

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is once again turning its sidewalks into an open-air art gallery! The West Michigan Chalk Art Festival takes over this weekend, Friday through Sunday.

Artists of all ages can register ahead of time to compete for cash prizes ranging from $100 to $1,000. For those who don't want to compete, the whole family can walk the sidewalks all weekend to take in the art, and kids 11 and under get their own free chalk station on Saturday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. No sign up is needed and chalk is provided.

Expect a live DJ, inflatables, face painters, and balloon artists to keep the energy going all weekend! For registration and the full schedule, head to tanger.com/grandrapids.

Summer Solstice Market at the downtown market

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is celebrating the longest day of the year with the Summer Solstice Market! It happens Sunday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. under the outdoor market shed. Over 35 local makers and artisans will show off their handcrafted goods, including jewelry, candles, home decor, and more.

Live music and a community drum circle will also be present, and if you want something more laid back, The Sound Medicine Collective hosts a free sound journey and gong wash in the greenhouse. Space is limited, so that event requires registration in advance.

Visit downtownmarketgr.com for more information.

Hope Network in Holland opens new inclusive playground

Just this week, Hope Network dedicated a brand-new inclusive playground at its Holland Center for autism, made possible through the Michael P. Lettinga Pediatric Fund. It is designed for the 30 to 40 children enrolled in the Center's autism programs, giving therapists and families a safe space to build communication, social, and motor skills while kids play alongside their peers.

The playground features a supportive safety swing and shock-absorbing surfaces, and has quickly become an extension of therapy itself.

For more on Hope Network's Centers for Autism, visit hopenetwork.org.

Guiding Light opens new women's facility

Guiding Light is marking two years of its Women's Recovery Program by unveiling a brand-new dedicated facility on Commerce Avenue in Grand Rapids. Over the past two years, the faith-based nonprofit has helped 147 women towards lasting recovery.

The new space gives them somewhere separate from the men's program, a place built for daily recovery classes, life skills, and community building designed just for them. Guiding Light says three out of four women arriving at their doors reported being homeless before enrolling.

For more on the program, visit guidinglightworks.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok