Morning Buzz: June 18, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Fifth annual Hudsonville Balloon Days

All eyes will be on the skies over this weekend as the fifth annual Hudsonville Balloon Days returns to the fairgrounds!

All the fun starts Friday at 4 P.M. On the ground, you can enjoy music, food trucks, and craft vendors. Sammy's Foam Cannon, balloon animals, bounce houses, and more will also be available.

The mass launch will be from 7 P.M. to 8:30 P.M., and a balloon glow will be from 9:30 P.M. to 10 P.M. On Saturday, there will be a morning fly-in. The same schedule on Friday will be present Saturday.

This is free to attend with $10 parking. Learn more about the full schedule on the Hudsonville Balloon Days Facebook page.

South Haven summer performance series

The 2025 South Haven Performance Series kicks off its summer season with the brilliant "Majestic Brass" of Grand Rapids this Friday.

This concert marks the lakeshore debut for the brass octet and tympani, featuring a thrilling program spamming nearly 500 years - including two world-premiere arrangements written specifically for this performance.

Members include elite musicians from the Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Chicago symphonies. The evening will feature a diverse range of classical pieces from composers like Bach, alongside arrangements of "Beale Street Blues" and Bernstein's "Maria".

Admission is $15 for summer concerts with free admission for students. This is the first of four major performances of the year.

For a list of the full summer schedule and holiday shows, visit southhavenperformanceseries.org.

Juneteenth at Kollen Park

Celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday at Holland's Kollen Park with I Am Academy.

This vibrant and powerful event celebrates the spirit of the holiday, honoring black history, resilience, and freedom.

There will be live music, student and community performances, food trucks, vendors, kid's activities, and more. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a full day of family fun, culture, and connection.

This year's theme is "I Am Love", challenging all of us to reflect the kind of love that uplifts communities, breakds down barriers, and gives a voice to the unheard. This is free to attend from 2 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Steele Street Park construction

A new green space is on the horizon for Ionia! The future Steele Street Park is getting a significant boost with the award of a $30,000 urban and Community Forestry Inflation Reduction Act grant from the Michigan DNR.

This funding will support the planting of dozens of trees, helping to create a vital green space for residents and visitors at the park, which will also include pickleball and volleyball courts.

A performing arts pavilion, restroom facilities, and a new parking lot serving both the park and the Ionia Dog Park will be added as well. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, with a local fundraising campaign launching soon.

Ionia was one of only 15 Michigan communities selected for this grant, which statewide, aims to support the planting and maintenance of over 1,700 trees.

Celebration of Service

Honor local military and see a world record attempt at Steward's second-annual celebration of service in Muskegon.

More than 200 electric vehicles will sync their lights with over 500 drones above Muskegon Lake on Friday night. On Saturday, there is a technology fair with speakers, STEM activities, veterans resources, and food trucks.

At dusk, children of fallen heroes will host the largest patriotic drone light show ever done on a Lake Michigan lakeshore. All these events are free for veterans, active duty military, and K-12 students.

General admission tickets are $5. VIIP are $20. It's all at Heritage Landing. Visit ccentertainment.org for more details.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok