Morning Buzz: June 17, 2025

Put Your Town On The Map winners announced

The Consumers Energy Foundation put out the call, and now the winners have been announced, putting their town "on the map."

The Pitch Competition provides a total of $50,000 to fund the winning projects that will enhance the quality of life for the people living there. Watson Township in Allegan will get $15,000 to support Seven Generations Park, a collaboration with the Anishinaabe Gun Lake Tribe, Martin High School and the township, featuring a natural area and a veterans memorial.

The other winners include Fowlerville in Livingston County and Manistee.

The Learning Care Group open house

Parents currently looking for, or considering early education or childcare services will want to check out an open house event coming from The Learning Care Group.

LCG operates over 1,000 schools across the country, including Childtime and Everbrook Academy. They are hosting a free family game night and open houses at all of its schools tomorrow from 4:30 P.M. to 6 P.M. This is your chance to explore classrooms, meet dedicated teachers, and engage in fun, family-friendly activities like bingo, board games, outdoor play, and more - many crafted by enrolled children.

This is open to the general public and offers prospective families an opportunity to learn LCG's research-based programs, which provide quality care and early learning for children ages six weeks to 12 years.

No RSVP is required. Find a location near you at learningcaregroup.com.

Taste of Muskegon's Taste Plate Award winners

They came, they saw, they ate, they voted! The winners are now out for the Taste of Muskegon Taste Plate Awards.

More than 30 restaurants competed for honors in a range of categories from Best Dessert to People's Choice. It was a combination of public voting and local judges.

Hamburger Mikey came out on top for several categories, including Poeple's Choice, Best Taste with the Jalepenos Roasted Pork Slider, and Best New Bite, with El Dulce de Papi, and Best Booth.

Other winners included Yode's Frozen Yogurt for Best Dessert and Colby's Cafe and Brew for Best Fresh Bite with its signature energy drink.

For updates, follow Taste of Muskegon on Facebook or visit tasteofmuskegon.org.

World Refugee Day at Treetops Collective

June Twentieth is World Refugee Day, a day to celebrate and honor the strength and courage of people who have been forced from their homes due to conflict, persecution, or violence.

Treetops Collective invites you to "Stories in Color: Painted by hope, held by resilience". This free event will be held this Friday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at 906 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids.

Enjoy global music, cross-cultural food trucks, an interactive art station, kid's activities, crafts, and powerful refugee storytellers.

The even is open to everyone. You can learn more about it on the Treetops Collective's Facebook page.

Michigan Berry Spotters group

Want the freshest, most delicious berries of the season? The Michigan State Horticultural Society wants to help. It's started "Michigan Berry Spotters" on Facebook to help families and food lovers find the best time and place to pick strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

Right now, it's peak strawberry season. The group shares real-time updates on farm hours, special events, and tips for making the most of a berry-picking trip. Just head to Michigan Berry Spotters on Facebook to learn more.

