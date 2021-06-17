Morning Buzz: June 17

1. A popular Detroit restaurant is opening in Grand Rapids this fall called Bobcat Bonnie's.

The restaurant's original location is in the Corktown neighborhood of downtown Detroit. Since opening in 2015, they've expanded to other cities on the West Side.

They'll be opening later this year in Breton Village Mall.

Follow them on their Grand Rapids Facebook page for all the latest updates.

2. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is bringing back Movies in the Park this summer. The first one is Friday at Martin Luther King Park.

Starting at 7 p.m. there will be yard games, music, and other entertainment. Then at 9 p.m., the movie starts.

Friday it will be Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

Check out the full summer schedule at friendsofgrparks.org.

3. The Good Cookie Sweet Shop is officially open for business! It recently opened up at the corner of Fuller and Fulton on the city's east side.

They offer all kinds of different desserts, with everything made fresh in-house. Every month they plan to give back through their Doing Good initiative where they select a local nonprofit to donate a portion of their sales.

Good Cookie also does catering and they have their own gift shop too.

Check them out at thegoodcookiegr.com.

4. University of Michigan football legend, Charles Woodson, is getting into the Whiskey game.

Woodson Bourbon Whiskey goes for about $40 a bottle, finished in the same French oak wine barrels used for Woodson's Napa Valley Cabernet, also featuring an iconic Maize and Blue sticker that might catch your eye on the shelves.

The whiskey is being distributed through Imperial Beverage in Kalamazoo, and Michigan will be the first state to offer it up to retailers.

5. Did Michigan make the cut as one of the best states to live in? According to the finance website WalletHub, New Jersey came in at number one. Michigan came at number 25.

The study looks into 52 factors for each state to determine which reigns supreme. Factors ranged from income growth, education rates, and quality of hospitals.

Massachusetts came in a two, New York was third, and rounding out of the top five were Idaho and Minnesota.

The worst states to live in were New Mexico, Alaska, and Louisiana.