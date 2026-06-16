Morning Buzz: June 16, 2026

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West Michigan restaurants to be featured on "America's Best Restaurants"

Two popular West Michigan restaurants are about to get the national spotlight! "America's Best Restaurants" will be visiting both F'nK Tacos in Rockford and Social House Kitchen & Bar in downtown Grand Rapids this Thursday as part of its nationwide roadshow featuring locally-owned restaurants making a difference in their communities.

The film crew will interview the owners, highlight signature menu items, and share the stories behind the businesses. The finished episodes will premier later on social media and YouTube. The public is welcome to stop by and be part of the excitement as the cameras roll.

Taste of Muskegon follow-up

Taste of Muskegon wrapped up its 20th annual festival this past weekend, and after thousands of bites and ballots, the Taste Plate Award winners have been crowned!

30 local restaurants and food trucks competed for honors, with winners decided by a combination of public votes and a local judges panel. The big winner: Hamburger Mikey, taking home both People's Choice and Best Taste.

Frostbite Shaved Ice wasn't far behind, winning "Best New Bite" and "Best Dessert". You can find the rest of the winners names at tasteofmuskegon.org.

Kalamazoo River Cleanup this Saturday

The third annual Kalamazoo River Cleanup is June 20 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., with volunteers of all ages invited to help clean up parks, trails, creeks, and waterways across Kalamazoo, Comstock, and Parchment.

Whether you prefer walking a trail, wading into a creek, or paddling a kayak, there is a way for everyone to get involved. A free community celebration at Mayors Riverfront Park will take place after the cleanup, with live music, food, and family fun.

Volunteers are encouraged to register ahead of time at kalamazoorivercleanup.org.

Vivant Brewery to be under construction, adding venue space

Vivant Brewery and Spirits in Grand Rapids is getting a major makeover! The popular Cherry Street spot has received approval from the Grand Rapids Planning Commission to convert 3,500 square feet of its former brewhouse into a dedicated event venue, capable of hosting up to 150 guests.

The move was made possible by a new brewing partnership with Saugatuck Brewing Company, which now handles production of Vivant's core wholesale brands at its Douglas facility, freeing up space on the Cherry Street campus. The new venue will be designed for weddings, corporate events, nonprofit fundraisers, and more.

Construction kicks off this summer, with an expected fall opening. Once open, patrons can start booking the space for 2027.

Unseen Oceans exhibit at GRPM

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is diving into the deep with a brand-new exhibit opening this Saturday. "Unseen Oceans", created by the American Museum of Natural History, takes visitors to the darkest depths of the sea with immersive displays, larger-than-life models, fossils, interactive experiences, and the latest in ocean exploration technology.

The exhibit runs through January 2, 2027, and is included with general museum admission. Kent County kids 17 and under get in free every day, making it a great summer adventure for the whole family.

Plan your trip at grpm.org.

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