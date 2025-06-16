Morning Buzz: June 16, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

K-Connect receives grant

Michigan needs more good teachers, and a $200,000 grant is dedicated to help bring them to our area.

The Michigan Growth Office gave K-Connect the grant as part of it's "Teach Here" pilot program. The goal is to attract aspiring teachers in areas like secondary STEM, foreign language, and special ed. It will provide incentives like housing or moving assistance, wraparound support services like food security, mental health, and childcare and job placement.

This is all part of the Make MI Home program, a first in the nation's talent attraction and retention program.

To learn more, head to the michiganlife.org/makemihome.

Dad Bod Squad

Was your dad so happy with your Father's Day gift that he started dancing? Put those moves to good use!

The Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets' NBA G-League affiliate, proudly announces the launch of the Dad Bod Squad, a brand-new dance team for the 2025-26 season.

This unique squad seeks energetic community members, regardless of formal dance training, to bring fun and excitement to games.

Applications are now open. Interested individuals aged 18 or older must submit a 30 second dance video by June 30. Requirements include weekly rehearsals and commitment to approximately eight to ten games per season at Van Andel Arena.

Mr. Soul The Movie, A Documentary Film screening in Kalamazoo

Check out the award-winning documentary "Mr. Soul The Movie, a Documentary Film" this week.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is hosting the free screening of the film that explores the first nationally broadcast all-black variety show on public television.

It ha swon the Peabody for Best Documentary, Critics Choice, and the NAACP Image Award for Outsdanding Writing In A Documentary, plus 14 awards from film festivals.

The showing is Tuesday, June 17 at 5 P.M. with a panel discussion involving black creatives after the showing. Seats are first-come, first-served.

Learn more at kalamazoomuseum.org.

Scam Prevention Seminar

Don't get scammed! Bad actors are everywhere online trying to steal your information, and the American Legion Post 154 Roger B. Chaffee, in partnership with Huntington Bank and the Wyoming Police Department fraud division, is hosting a free fraud and scam prevention seminar this Wednesday afternoon in Byron Center.

All are welcome to attend. The presentation will offer new information and tips to protect you and your loved ones from various financial scams, romance scams, sweepstakes fraud, and social media-based schemes, including how A.I. is being used.

For more information or to register, visit americanlegionwyomingmi.org.

A Summer of Song recital

A summer of song will spotlight the brilliance of feminine voices, while supporting and empowering women in need.

This radiant recital stars six seasoned and emerging vocalists, under the mentorship of Aziza Poggi. Each artist will perform three selections, including duets between the professional singers and their students.

Expect opera arias, Broadway favorites, even a few originals designed to capture the warmth and joy of summer through song.

THis event will raise money for Women At Risk International. This is all happening Saturday at 4 P.M. at the Aziza Pggi Voice Studio in Cascade.

Tickets are only $5. Head to azizaworld.net for tickets and details.

