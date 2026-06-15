Morning Buzz: June 15, 2026

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Feeding America West Michigan celebrating 616 Day

June 16 is coming soon, and on the calendar, that reads as 616 Day, a day that Feeding America West Michigan turns generosity into action. The food bank is holding a drive-through mobile food pantry tomorrow from 2 to 4:30 P.M. at their Kentwood location on Shaffer Ave SE.

The distribution is open to anyone who needs emergency food assistance or is struggling to afford enough nourishing food. Each distribution includes lean protein, dairy, fresh produce, and grains. Up to 400 households can be served, but you must register in advance.

Spots are limited and registration closes when they're gone. Sign up now at feedwm.org.

Free diaper distribution in Muskegon

Priority Health and Catholic Charities West Michigan are teaming up to help families in Muskegon with a free community diaper distribution on Wednesday.

The drive-thru event runs from 4 to 6 P.M. at Catholic Charities West Michigan on Park Street, with free diapers in sizes one through seven available for parents and legal guardians, one pack per child while supplies last.

Gardening classes at Windmill Island Gardens

If you have ever wanted to grow your own food in your own garden but didn't know where to start, Windmill Island Gardens in Holland has something for you. A new beginning gardening series starts this Thursday with one session every month on the third Thursday through October.

The first is this Thursday with a class on how to start your own vegetable garden. You can take home vegetable seedlings grown right there on the island after the class. Classes run from 6 to 7:30 P.M. and cost $15 with all supplies included. Other topics include preserving, canning, trees, and garden design.

Space is limited, so grab your spot at windmillisland.com.

Holland kids concert series returns this Wednesday

The city of Holland's free kids' concert series is back, kicking off this Wednesday at 12:30 P.M. at the Holland Ice Park.

The first show features our friend, Grand Rapids comedy magician Trino, plus sweet treats from Sunset Slush Fresh Coast, with plenty of room to play, dance, and enjoy the waterfront. The free monthly series continues in July with Super Stolie and in August with "An Enchanted Afternoon" featuring Sarah D'Angelo.

This is one of many summer activities happening on the lakeshore this summer. Head to hollandrecreation.com for more or follow Holland Parks and Rec on Facebook.

Summer Shuttle Saturdays from Uptown GR

This summer, getting between Uptown and Downtown Grand Rapids will be easier than ever, and it's free! Uptown GR is launching Summer Shuttle Saturdays starting June 20, running every Saturday through August 8 from 4 to 11 P.M.

Two free shuttles will run continuously between both neighborhoods, picking up riders at Fulton and Sheldon downtown near Veterans Memorial Park, and on Cherry Street between Diamond and Eastern in Uptown.

The free service is designed to connect visitors with the restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues in both neighborhoods, especially on nights when big events are happening at the new Acrisure Ampitheater. For more information, visit uptowngr.com.

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