Morning Buzz: June 15

1. West Michigan is now home to a second cafe that is serving up coffee with a purpose. Maggie's Be Cafe opened in Hudsonville on 28th Street.

What makes this coffee shop different is that they employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This is the second of its kind in the area. Brody's Be Cafe opened in Ada two years ago, but they are operated by different owners.

The cafe will serve various coffee drinks, tea, smoothies, and baked goods. The store will also serve some Chick-fil-a items on select days.

2. A nearly $9 million expansion to the surgical facility at Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital is set to be completed by the end of 2021.

Construction began on the $8.7 million project in September 2020, adding more than 9,000 feet of space and renovating the existing space.

The two-story addition is planned for the hospital's storage needs as well as adding private waiting and consult rooms, dedicated space for obstetrics and pediatrics, and a more accessible lobby.

The hospital board says the expansion is intended to allow the hospital to provide more efficient care for patients.

They report 70 percent of the hospital surgeries are done on an out-patient basis.

3. The Street Performer Series is returning to downtown Holland this week.

These are held every Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. along 8th Street featuring about two dozen performers like musicians, balloon twisters, magicians, dancers, caricature artists, and more.

Performances are free and open to the public and you can check them out through August 20.

4. The royal treatment awaits your little ones. Princess Day is returning to the John Ball Zoo this week.

It's being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and a members-only meet and greet begin at 8 a.m.

Guests can meet with some of their favorite Disney characters and are also encouraged to dress up themselves. This is all included with regular admission.

Find more information at jbzoo.org.

5. Tickets are now on sale for the 6th annual Burning Foot Beer Festival.

This year's event is set for August 28 at Pere Marquette Beach. Organizers bill the event as Michigan's only Barefoot Beer Festival on the beach.

General admission tickets are $50 and include a tasting glass and entry to the event.

Sandbox VIP tickets are $125. Those include one-hour early entry, access to the sandbox area, tasting glass, access to reserve beers, dinner, and a smores bar.

If you are the designated driver for your group, you can get your ticket for $20.