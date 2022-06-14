Morning Buzz: June 14

1. It's taken six years, but Degage Ministries was able to cut the ribbon on their newly refurbished facility.

The first phase of the project expanded their dining room and moved the main entrance from the intersection of Division Avenue to a safer area at Sheldon Boulevard and Cherry Street.

They did it all without closing their doors. Thanks to the work, Degage can now serve 90,000 meals throughout the year.

They're not done yet though, phase two will work on their wellness center, a new storefront, and a life enrichment center.

2. Today is world blood donor day, and Versiti is encouraging all who are able to roll up their sleeve and make the lifesaving gift of blood.

The need for blood continues to rise, and it's a critical time to donate blood since the pace of donations traditionally slows during the summer months.

A blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in the United States, and just 3 percent of the U.S. population donates blood each year. A single donation can help two or more patients in need, and each donation can be separated into more than one blood product, including red blood cells, plasma, and platelets.

You can schedule an appointment at versiti.org.

3. Digital license plates are now on sale in Michigan.

Michigan is the third state after California and Arizona to give drivers the option.

The license plates are manufactured by a company called "Reviver". So far, they say more than 275 digital plates have been registered in the state.

The plate is controlled through smartphones and has GPS features that can be turned on and off by the owner.

As for the cost, a battery-powered self-install model costs about $20 a month. The hardwired model that is installed professionally is available for $25 a month.

That's on top of your yearly state vehicle registration fee.

4. Looking to get rid of the clutter in your home? Cherry Health will take it off your hands!

In partnership with Moxie Life Organizing and Sheldon House, Cherry Health will be hosting a community thrift sale. For those interested in donating, clean and usable items may be dropped off on June 25 and 26 in advance of the sale, which will be held on June 29 and 30.

Certain items will not be accepted, including mattresses, sleeper sofas, cribs/car seats, tube TVs, stuffed animals, and hazardous chemicals/waste.

Proceeds will benefit Sheldon House, a program focused on breaking the stigma of mental illness.

5. A pair of chefs made the world's largest chicken nugget.

The nugget is nearly 115 times larger than the traditional ones and weighs about 46 pounds and three ounces.

The pair used 40 pounds of ground chicken, 40 slices of white bread, and 40 eggs.