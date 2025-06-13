Morning Buzz: June 13, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Simply Give donation cards at Meijer

Meijer's Simply Give program has helped local food pantries stock shelves since November 2008, generating over $86 million through customer, team member, and partner support.

Customers can purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card at checkout, which is converted to a Meijer food-only gift card and given to a local pantry. There's a special double match day coming this week!

The current spring campaign runs through June 28, and Meijer will be double matching all cards purchased on Saturday, June 14. Each Meijer store partners with a local food pantry, ensuring donations remain within the community and allowing pantries flexibility to purchase needed grocery items.

Last call for the Lantern Festival!

The popular Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo is wrapping things up this weekend. It's your final chance to experience its breathtaking display of handcrafted Asian lanterns.

The exhibit has been up and running since April 9th and showcases a one-mile path illuminated by intricate artwork depicting wildlife and Asian culture, including new interactive displays.

The festival runs from 7:30 P.M. to 11:30 P.M. and is open to all ages. Timed entry tickets are strongly recommended for purchase in advance due to popular demand. You can get them and more info at jbzoo.org.

Kids In The Zoo

Speaking of zoos, Kalamazoo's third annual Kids In The Zoo event returns to the Kalamazoo Mall this Saturday from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.!

Hosted by the Downtown Kalamazoo Collective, this free family event celebrates the end of the school year and the start of summer with a huge celebration. Attendees can enjoy face painting, a bounce house, a strolling magician, bubbles, cariacture artists, slime making, and more.

This event is made possible by downtown Kalamazoo restaurants and retailers, with free 90-minyute parking available in downtown ramps. Get more info and plan your day of fun at downtownkalamazoo.org/events.

Lakeshore Museum Center summer programs

More summertime options for the kids comes from the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon. The museum is offering two hands-on summer programs for young explorers.

Two STEM workshops will be June 18 and 25 - both from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. - at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science. It engages children ages 8 to 15 in "Architectural Construction of the Past" and "Tin Punching". Each session costs $20 for non-members and $15 for members.

The second option is the Enviorworks Day Camp, running July 21 through 25 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. for ages 6 to 12, blending science and history, including a visit to the Hackley & Hume Historic Site. Enviorworks costs $30 for non-members and $25 for members.

Early registration is encouraged due to limited space. For more information, visit lakeshoremuseum.org.

Hovey House for sale!

Looking to buy a home? Muskegon's iconic Horatio N. Hovey House, a Queen Anne Victorian built in 1889, is on the market for the first time in over 25 years.

This historic residence blends charm with modern functionality, currently serving as a multi-unit apartment and office space.

Commissioned by lumber baron Horatio N. Hovey, the house reflects Muskegon's gilded age and has served various purposes over the decades. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 and is a designated Michigan State Historic site.

The Hovey House is situated four blocks from the Muskegon County Convention Center and near downtown attractions.

For more information, visit beachtownforsale.com.

