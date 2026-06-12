Morning Buzz: June 12, 2026

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Grand Rapids downtown market launching outdoor music series

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is turning up the volume with a brand-new outdoor music series that will also be a pre-show to Acrisure Ampitheater events!

"Summer Sounds Under the Shed" kicks off June 13, with additional shows July 18 and August 22 from 5 to 8 P.M. Guests can enjoy live music, dinner from market hall vendors, and drinks from the market bar while relaxing under the outdoor shed. Chris Cranick will perform at the June and July events, and the market will also offer a free shuttle to Acrisure Ampitheater concerts.

Lunchtime Live in Bronson Park

Lunchtime Live! in Bronson Park kicks off its summer run today from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. Food trucks line up along South Street, vendors fill the park, and regional artists take the rotary stage on the west end.

The fun continues every Friday through August 28, and a youth and teen talent show and entrepreneur fair will take place August 14.

For the full lineup and details, visit kzooparks.org.

Pop Mart opening at Woodland Mall

Pop Mart is making its West Michigan debut this Saturday with a brand-new store at Woodland Mall! The grand opening is set for June 13 at 10 A.M. in the JC Penney wing near center court.

Fans can shop for the viral Labubu characters, blind-box figurines, plush bag charms, and other Pop Mart favorites, with exclusive gifts available with qualifying purchases while supplies last.

The store also features collaborations with Disney, Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, FIFA, One Piece, and more.

West Michigan Truck Show

The West Michigan Truck Show is in Hudsonville tonight and tomorrow. The event was born in 2020 as a fundraiser for Luke "Cool Hand" Tanis during his battle with cancer. Luke passed away, but his family still attends every year, and his truck, "Miss Katie", is always on display.

Both days are packed, with Friday night featuring a live concert and light show. Saturday brings kids events, a live auction, and truck pulls. Proceeds benefit local charities and Michigan veteran assistance.

Find out more at westmichigantruckshow.com.

Homecoming of the Three Fires

The Grand River bands of Ottawa Indians are inviting the community to celebrate the 44th annual Homecoming of the Three Fires at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The free, family-friendly event is Saturday from 1 to 6 P.M. and Sunday from 12 P.M. until sundown, featuring traditional Native American music, dancing, drums, food, crafts, and cultural celebrations. The homecoming brings together multiple tribes to reconnect, honor their history, and share their rich traditions with the community.

Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, visit grandriverbands.com.

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