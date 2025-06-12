Morning Buzz: June 12, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Homecoming of the Three Fires

Celebrate the traditions of indigenous people at the Homecoming of the Three Fires. This is the 43rd annual event hosted by the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians.

It's two days of Native American music, dancing, drums, food, and crafts for all ages. Multiple tribes will sing, dance, reconnect, and celebrate their history.

This event is free for the community. It starts at 1 P.M. on Saturday and 12 P.M. on Sunday at Riverside Park.

Father's Day dinner hosted by EKDADF

Local organization "Every Kid Deserves a Dope Father" will host its fifth annual free Father's Day dinner and workshop tomorrow, June 13 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Boston Soul Cafe in Grand Rapids. This event aijms to honor, empower, and support fathers in West Michigan, offering free dinner provided by Sumna Eat, hands-on workshops, expert guidance, and networking opportunities.

You can visit ekdadf.org for more information.

Gentex Street Performers return

It's time to hit the streets this summer as the 2025 Gentex Street Performer series kicks off in downtown Holland this Thursday starting at 6:30. This free event will feature 25 different performing artists and groups along 8th Street every Thursday evening through August 14.

The series showcases musicians, jugglers, balloon twisters, cariacture artists, breakdancers, henna tattoo artists, and more.

Gentex Corporation will also be on-site with prize wheels and giveaways. They'll shut down 8th Street each week for the party and while the event is free, tipping performers is customary.

The downtown Holland Social District will also be open. For more information, visit downtownholland.com.

Rock The Country

Rock the Country is taking over Hastings this weekend, bringing some big names to the Barry Expo Center. Headliners include Kid Rock and Nickleback, Travis Tritt, Lynrd Skynyrd and Big and Rich.

Parking opens at 12 P.M., doors open at 2 P.M. both Saturday and Sunday. There will be lots of campers there parked today through Sunday, and more than 25,000 people are expected to attend daily.

Residents and visitors should expect traffic backups and delays in Middleville and Hastings, and people are asked to avoid the M-37 corridor if possible. You can find more detailed maps through the county on social media, or on MSP platforms.

To get tickets or learn more, visit rockthecountry.com.

Westside Cooridor Improvement Authority mural

The call is out for artists to beautify a blank wall on the West Side of Grand Rapids. ArtPrize is partnering with the West Side Corridor Improvement Authority to offer a $10,000 grant to an artist or collaborative group to paint a mural.

THe building is at 859 West Fulton Street. That grant will cover materials, equipment, and an artist stipend. The artist and mural will be automatically entered into the 2025 ArtPrize event.

The deadline to apply is July 3 at midnight.

