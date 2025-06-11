Morning Buzz: June 11, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kentwood Little Free Pantry receives donation

A $10,000 donation will help support Kentwood's Little Free Pantry. Community member and supporter, Michal Hadding, made the donation to help keep the shelves stocked with non-perishable food and personal care items.

It's open to all community members year-round. There are pick-up sites at the Kentwood Activities Center on 48th Street and the Kent District Library Kentwood Branch on Breton. There are donation bins scattered throughout the community.

Hadding is an active volunteer in Kentwood. He says he wanted to give back to the community that has been good to him, and it was one way he could return the favor.

Lunchtime Live! in Kalamazoo

Lunchtime Live! returns to Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo starting this Friday. The free summer event series, presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union, will take place every Friday from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. through August 29 (except July 4).

The series features food trucks, live regional music talent on the rotary stage, and summertime games. A special youth-focused event on August 15 will feature a youth & teen talent show and youth entrepreneur fair.

Youth can sign up to participate in the August 15 event as a performer or vender at kzooparks.org. For more information on the concert series, visit lmcu.org.

West Michigan Chalk Art Festival

The West Michigan Chalk Art Festival is taking over the Tanger Outlets this weekend. Artists of all ages and skill levels will compete for cash prizes, plus there will be inflatables, a caricature artist, strolling entertainment, a DJ, and more.

Bring the kids on Saturday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. for the free kid's chalk event near Old Navy. The festival runs from Friday through Sunday in front of J-Crew and Kate Spade at the outlet mall in Byron Center. It's free and open to all.

Bizarre Bazaar in Eastown

Eastown's Bizarre Bazaar, the annual artist market, returns Saturday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. "Biz Baz" will feature 53 jury-selected makers, seven live music acts, two food trucks, and a craft beer tent.

This year also sees the return of the Eastown Business Association Kids Bazaar, with 16 young entrepreneurs selling handmade goods all day, plus free arts and crafts, and face painting. The event celebrates Eastown's vibrant creativity and supports local businesses.

For more information, visit eastown.org.

Muskegon Care Affair

Whether you love to pound the pavement or keep your eyes on the skies, there is plenty of fun happening at the Muskegon County Airport Saturday. It's the 29th annual Muskegon Care Affair, benefitting Wings of Mercy - a significant fundraiser for the organization.

There's a 5K, pancake breakfast, classic car show, formationflying demos by the Hooligans, and more.

If you register for the fun for $30, the breakfast is included, otherwise it's $6 a person, or $25 for a family of six. Learn more at runforwings.org.

