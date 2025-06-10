Morning Buzz: June 10, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids Sister Cities International Summer Solstice celebration

Celebrate the Summer Solstice with the Grand Rapids Sister Cities International! Thursday's event will pay tribute to former mayor Rosalynn Bliss. There will be a presentation from all of Grand Rapids' sister cities with globally-inspired cuisine and decor, and world music by D.J. Santos.

Tickets are $25 for GRSCI members and $50 for non-members. This will be at DeVos Place on Thursday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Kalamazoo youth summer programs

Kalamazoo County 4H and the Kalamazoo Freedom School are collaborating to offer exciting summer programming for grades K through 12, including hands-on activities, leadership development, and educational experiences, with Friday field trips.

Programs will run Monday through Friday, June 23 to August 1 at the Kalamazoo Nature Center's Heronwood Field Station.

Need more info? There's an informational event on June 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. at the Foundry in Kalamazoo.

Oxbow School moving to new residence

The Oxbow School of Art and Artist's Residency will have a new home. The organization bought the former Douglas Library and will ensure the building remains a creative and vibrant space in the heart of the city. The 115-year-old independent summer art school has welcomed artists from around the country since 1910.

The Oxbow House connects the community of neighbors and visitors to the organization's history and programming. There will be a special ribbon cutting ceremony and housewarming this Saturday from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M., honoring supporters and opening the main summer exhibition, "The Local Vernacular: Lakeshore Architecture at Ob-box" and "Briquette" by featured artist Bobby Gonzales.

National Cereal Festival

If you love cold cereal, this Friday is your day! Kellogg and Post Cereal brands are partnering to kick off Battle Creek's National Cereal Festival with a huge sale! 10,000 boxes of popular cereal brands will be on sale this Friday afternoon for only $2 a box!

Proceeds will benefit three regional non-profit organizations. The sale only lasts for two hours and is happening at Full Blast, located at 35 Hamblin Ave. W.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags.

Want more info? Visit kelloggarena.com/cerealfest.

Delta adding flights from Grand Rapids to Lions' away games

Great news for Lions fans! Delta is adding flights from Grand Rapids to some of the biggest road matchups this season. This is all part of the airline's Takeoff To Tailgate program in partnership with the NFL.

Five new roundtrip flights from Gerald R. Ford International will get die-hards directly to Baltimore, Kansas City, Washington D.C., Philly, and L.A. These re all added and expanded flight options, in addition to Delta's regularly scheduled operations.

