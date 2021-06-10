Morning Buzz: June 10

1. If you're looking for some outdoor fun, the Summer Concert Series in Walker kicks off tonight.

All events will be held at the community park off Cummings Avenue. In addition to live music there's also a video game theater onsite for kids to enjoy as well as face painting, food, drinks, and members of the Walker Police and Fire Departments visiting.

Concerts are free for all ages and guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

Check out who's performing online.

3. Movies From the Mound is coming back to the ballpark this summer.

The event kicks off on Friday, June 18 with a double feature. "Incredibles 2" starts at 6 p.m. and "Black Panther" starts at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $7 per movie and can be purchased at lmcuballpark.com.

People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Moviegoers will be able to purchase food from the concession stands including some of their ballpark favorites and craft beer, plus Whitecaps Merchandise.

4. Michigan's Three Free Weekend returns on Saturday and Sunday.

People don't need a license to fish or rid 2,800 miles of designated ORV trails. Plus entrance fees are waived to all 103 state parks in Michigan.

The DNR has all the resources people need to plan out their trip, including safety tips, posted on their website.

5. The once-trusty typewriter is now a relic of the past, but now it's making a comeback thanks to LEGO.

The legendary toy-maker is launching a model of the old-school item that features moving keys and carriage.

The set, which is targeted at adult LEGO builders, comes with nearly 2,100 pieces and is designed to copy the style and function of an actual typewriter.

The LEGO Typewriter goes on sale this summer and will cost just under $200.