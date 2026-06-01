Morning Buzz: June 1, 2026

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Chipotle opens new GR location with Chipotlane

Chipotle Mexican Grill is officially opening its newest location tomorrow in Grand Rapids, and this one comes with a first for the city. The new spot at 2410 Burton St SE features a Chipotlane, Chipotle's signature drive-thru pick-up lane for digital orders, and it's the first Chipotlane in Grand Rapids.

If you're looking for work, Chipotle is hiring, with roughly 30 positions available and benefits that include a debt-free college degree program and mental health coverage. Learn more at chipotle.com/careers.

The Splash Zone to reopen

The Splash Zone in downtown Holland is officially reopening this Thursday, June 4, and you're invited to the party.

The free community splash pad, located in the courtyard just east of Big E's on 8th St, has been closed for two seasons while Suburban Inns completed a full repair and refresh. The result is a ravamped water feature with all-new additions, and it is still free for everyone to enjoy.

Kick-off starts at 11 A.M. with remarks from the Suburban Inns crew followed by an official ribbon cutting, and then the water turns on! Stick around for frozen treats while supplies last, and kids under 12 eat free at Big E's until 1 P.M.

The Splash Zone is located at 121 E 8th St in downtown Holland.

Mystery Movie Mondays at Celebration Cinema

Starting tonight, Celebration Cinema is launching "Mystery Movie Mondays", a new program where you buy a ticket without knowing what you're about to watch. The title is a secret until the lights go down. The rating and runtime are shared in advance, but that's it.

Tickets are just $6. The program kicks off at all Celebration Cinema locations and will run most Monday nights. Showings are coordinated with film studios, so they may vary week to week. Tickets are available both online at celebrationcinema.com and at the box office.

Planet Fitness high school summer pass returns

Now through the end of August, high schoolers ages 14 to 19 can work out all summer long at Planet Fitness completely free at any of the locations across West Michigan.

It's called the "High School Summer Pass", and offers access to strength and cardio equipment, free sessions with certified trainers, teen-specific workout plans, and more. Parents can sign up for a classic or Black Card membership and pay just $1 down with their first month free.

Head to planetfitness.com to sign up and find your nearest location.

South Beach named "Best Beach in Michigan" from USA Today

South Beach has officially been named the Best Beach in Michigan by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. With wide sandy shores, that iconic red lighthouse, walkable access to downtown, and amenities for everyone: a playground, splash pad, kayak and paddleboard rentals, beach wheelchair rentals, and six life jacket loaner stations.

South Beach is located at 60 Water St in South Haven. Plan your visit at southhaven.org.

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