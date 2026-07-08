Morning Buzz: July 8, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Applications open for 2026 Patriot Games

The 2026 Patriot Games is celebrating America's birthday and our nation's student athletes. Freedom250 is inviting athletes ages 14 to 17 to apply to compete in this national showdown with strength, endurance, agility, and teamwork challenges.

One male and one female winner will split a $250,000 scholarship prize and get national airtime on ESPN. All it takes to apply is some basic information and a short video sharing your story.

Visit freedom250.org/patriot-games to get started. The competition kicks off August 9 through 11.

KDL Teen Graphic Novel Contest

Kent District Library's Teen Graphic Novel Contest is back!

Kids ages 11 to 17 who live or go to school in Kent County can submit their own graphic novel from July 1 through August 31. The first place winner recieves a $100 Meijer Gift Card, along with $50 gift cards for four runner-ups. The top ten entries get published in an anthology for the library's collection.

Winners are announced this fall at an award ceremony. Go to kdl.org/teengraphicnovel for more information.

2026 The Next Draft writing contest announced

The National Council of Teachers of English, or NCTE, and the National Humanities Alliance are inviting students in grades 9 through 12 to enter The Next Draft.

This writing contest explores how literature and language shape our understanding of America's past and future. Students can submit either a literary reflection on a work that has shaped their view of the country, or an original multimodal creation like a photo or video essay.

Winners take home up to $1,000. The deadline is September 30, and entries must be submitted by an educator or guardian. Find more details online.

Chalk The Walk

The chalk dust is set to fly in Holland as Windmill Island Gardens brings back Chalk The Walk this Saturday!

From 9:30 A.M. until 1 P.M., you can turn the parks' walkways into a colorful canvas. A local professional artist will also b e there creating six large chalk pieces live. Bring your own chalk or grab some for $1.

Starting at 11 A.M., the Holland Police Department's Polar Patrol will hand out free ice cream. Regular park admission applies. Visit windmillisland.com for more.

Hudsonville Ice Cream wins national awards

Hudsonville Ice Cream took home "Best Ice Cream Sandwich" in the 2026 People's Food Awards for its Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Ice Cream Sandwich!

The treat also won "Most Innovative Ice Cream Novelty" from the International Dairy Foods Association. We tasted them earlier this year!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok