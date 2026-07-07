Morning Buzz: July 7, 2026

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Kalamazoo joins nationwide Declaration reading

Kalamazoo is joining the nation in a historic moment of unity. Tomorrow at 6 p.m., the Lucinda Hinsdale Stone Chapter of the NSDAR hosts a community reading of the Declaration of Independence in Bronson Park, marking the 250th anniversary of its first public reading alongside all 50 states and 16 U.S. territories.

The bells of St. Luke's Episcopal will ring to summon participants, who are encouraged to read in the language they feel most at home in. Translations will be available in 17 languages, with ASL interpretation provided by the Kalamazoo Public Library.

The free, family-friendly event also features a Three Sisters Garden from Kalamazoo in Bloom and the Gun Lake Tribe, plus a new Patriots of Michigan banner project honoring 22 Revolutionary War patriots.

Founding memberships open at new Kentwood Community Center

The new Kentwood Community Center opens to the public this fall, but founding memberships are being reserved right now.

A $5 down payment holds your spot and locks in your rate before opening day on September 26. Founding members also get a free hour of personal training and a body composition scan, plus monthly perks like three free fitness classes, discounts on classes and Bistro food, and no contract or joining fees.

The center includes a fitness area, walking track, and drop-in sports like pickleball, basketball, and volleyball. It's open to all, with Kentwood residents receiving discounted rates. Details at kentwood.us/communitycenter.

Holland Museum unveils Blue & White Invitational

Centuries of Dutch tradition meet modern Michigan creativity. The Holland Museum and Holland Area Arts Council are unveiling the Blue & White Invitational, a juried exhibition featuring 49 contemporary works by artists from across the state.

Inspired by the museum's famed Dutch Delftware collection, the exhibition challenges artists to reimagine the iconic cobalt blue-and-white tradition through ceramics, painting, photography, textiles, sculpture, glass, and more.

The exhibition is included with regular museum admission and runs through October 18. Plan your visit at hollandmuseum.org.

Founders releases its first bourbon - KBS Bourbon

You know how Kentucky Breakfast Stout, KBS from Founders, is aged in bourbon barrels? Well the tables have turned — Founders Brewing has released its first ever bourbon, called KBS Bourbon.

It's distilled and then finished in the very barrels that once aged KBS Imperial Stout, giving it notes of chocolate, coffee, and vanilla with a smooth, lingering finish. Founders says the bourbon is designed to appeal to craft beer fans and whiskey drinkers alike.

It's on shelves now at the Founders Company Store in Grand Rapids, but it's a limited release. Details at foundersbrewing.com.

Family Night returns to downtown St. Joseph

Downtown St. Joseph is about to get a lot more fun — Family Night in the Plaza kicks off its brand-new 2026 season tomorrow.

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. through August 12, Court Place Plaza will feature changing entertainment plus free, family-friendly crafts and activities, including a youth musicians showcase, magic shows, an inflatable planetarium, and even a foam party.

The event pairs with the returning Wednesday Brown Bag concert series starting July 15. Full summer lineup at stjoetoday.com.

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