Morning Buzz: July 7

1. Governor Whitmer is making a stop in West Michigan to propose a $150 million investment in local Parks and Rec facilities.

She made the announcement on Tuesday. The money would come from billions in federal COVID relief funding and would be in addition to 250 million the governor proposed spending on state parks and trails.

Whitmer says it's a necessary investment for the health of the parks and people. She believes the economy also stands to benefit with more than $120 jobs sustained through parks.

However, this is just a proposal. The Republican-led legislature will ultimately have to approve any spending plans.

2. Resiliency is the theme for Cascade Engineering's Young Professionals of Color Virtual Conference for its 10th year.

The keynote speaker will be Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Participants can choose from several online breakout sessions hosted by local leaders, focusing on everything from mental health to leadership challenges and building communities.

The conference is Friday, July 16 from 1-4 p.m.

Register to join at ypccgr.com.

3. North Kent Connect is helping kids start the school year off right with new backpacks and school supplies, and they need your help.

From now through July 29 they're asking people to drop off new backpacks with age-appropriate supplies in them at their building in Rockford.

A full list can be found on their website.

NCK families will have until August 12 to pick up backpacks at North Kent Connect. Any backpacks left over after that date will be sold in the thrift store so that families in the community can purchase them at a very affordable price.

4. Raise your hands if you're a big fan of a four-day work week! If you need help convincing your boss that you need a permanent three-day weekend, tell them about this study.

2,500 workers in Iceland took part in a study looking at a four-day workweek.

Researchers found that the well-being of workers actually improved.

Many reported less stress and burnout all while productivity stayed the same or improved.

5. Heinz has had enough of hot dog to bun inequality. The company has started a Change.org petition trying to get hot dogs and hot dog buns to come in even packages.

Typically, hot dogs come in packs of 10, and hot dog buns come in packs of eight. The age-old system has left two hot dogs without bun-homes for far too long.

The petition already has hundreds of signatures. Head to heinzhotdogpact.com to make your stamp on hot dog history.