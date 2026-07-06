Morning Buzz: July 6, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Grand River dam removal project underway

The rapids are coming back to Grand Rapids! Construction crews have been working in the Grand River as part of a massive project to remove four low-head dams between the Bridge Street and Fulton Street bridges.

Over the next two years, crews will replace the dams with natural boulder arches and habitat features, enhancing 30 acres of river corridor while improving safety and fish passage for species like Lake Sturgeon.

The project will ultimately expand public access, boost the riverfront economy, and restore the city's namesake rapids for future generations. The lower reach is expected to be complete by the end of 2027.

Trinity Health partnering with Dispensary of Hope for free medication distribution

Free prescription medication is now within reach for some of Grand Rapids' most vulnerable residents. Trinity Health Grand Rapids has partnered with a nonprofit called Dispensary of Hope, bringing free medications to people who are uninsured, low-income, and living with chronic illness. This is the first partnership of its kind in Kent County.

A recent county health assessment found more than a third of uninsured residents skipped a doctor visit or went without prescribed medicine because of cost. The program is open to anyone in the community, not just Trinity Health patients. To qualify, you must be uninsured or without prescription coverage and at or below 300% of the federal poverty line.

It all runs out of the Trinity Health pharmacy in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood. Interested patients have their provider send prescriptions there. To learn more, go to trinityhealthmichigan.org.

Free July at Kalamazoo Institute of Arts

Free July is back at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts! All month long, visitors can enjoy free admission to the KIA's permanent galleries and featured exhibitions as the museum celebrates 102 years of serving West Michigan!

This July's exhibitions include "For the People, By the People: America at 250", the 2026 West Michigan Area Show, and "From Cobalt to Indigo: The Power of Blue in East Asia" on view through July 12.

Anyone who joins or renews an annual membership in July can use code KIAEXTRA2 for two bonus months. Visit kiarts.org for all the details.

Fifth Third Bank eBus making stops across West Michigan

It's a bank on wheels, and this July, it's parking right in the neighborhood! Fifth Third's Financial Empowerment Mobile, better known as the eBus, is rolling across West Michigan all month long. It is open to everyone, not just Fifth Third customers.

Step on board to find free, one-on-one financial coaching, help with budgeting, savings, building credit, and tackling debt. There are also connections to over 24,000 free community resources from housing to childcare to food savings.

Stops run through July 23 in Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Spring Lake. To find a stop near you, go to 53.com.

Soundz of Summer in Zeeland

Turn up the volume, Zeeland! Soundz of Summer is back for its 17th season!

Starting tomorrow, Lawrence Street Park's outdoor ampitheater will come alive every Tuesday evening with free live music from 6:30 to 8 P.M., featuring DB Horns this week, then tribute bands Old Days, Toppermost, and Petty Thieves the rest of the month.

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets, and don't miss the $5 casho-only picnic dinners served under the pavilion starting at 5:30 P.M. with weekly menus ranging from pork barbecue sandwiches to tacos to hamburgers.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok