Morning Buzz: July 31, 2026

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Muralocity reaches fundraising goal

Muralocity in Lowell has just hit its $25,000 fundraising goal! That unlocks a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the state that will pay for the city's first public art program!

The campaign has already raised over $26,000 with donations still coming in. Four murals will start going up mid-August, chosen from a competitive pool of nearly 200 applicants from across the country, with themes like industrial heritage, sci-fi portals, native wildlife, and scenes along the Flat River.

A fifth mural is already planned for 2027 as part of Lowell Arts' 50th anniversary.

Cherry Health hosting free vision and blood pressure screenings

Cherry Health is celebrating National Health Center Week with free vision and blood pressure screenings for the community. They are hosting a health fair from 1 to 3 P.M. next Wednesday at Cherry Health's location on Cherry Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Beyond the free eye exam and blood pressure screenings, team members will share information on primary care, dental, vision, and behavioral health services, plus help attendees navigate health insurance and Medicaid changes. There will also be free snacks and giveaways, including Kona Ice while supplies last.

Go to cherryhealth.org for more information.

Parade of Homes

The 36th annual Parade of Homes is happening now across Southwest Michigan, giving visitors a look inside 15 properties, including nine new builds and a Scandinavian-inspired lake house.

The tours run through Saturday this week and again from August 6 through 8, showcasing everything from Smart Home tech and spa-inspired baths to dramatic 19-foot vaulted ceilings. Homes range from 1,400 square foot ranches to 5,200 square foot lakefront estates.

Advance tickets are $8 through the free Western MI Parade of Homes app or at hbaparadeofhomes.org.

GRPS seeking public input in superintendent search

Who should lead Grand Rapids Public Schools into the future? The district wants to know what you think!

The Grand Rapids Board of Education has officially launched its search for the next superintendent and is inviting community input. Four town halls are planned, starting August 11 at Southwest Middle High School, followed by Union High School, Ottawa Hills High School, and GRPS University in September. An online survey will also launch in August for those who are unable to attend in person.

If you want to apply for the job, applications are due October 4. For more information, go to grps.org.

Books and Blooms at Windmill Island Gardens

Windmill Island Gardens in Holland is keeping the summer fun going with Books and Blooms every Monday through August 10!

It all kicks off with story time from the Herrick District Library at 10 A.M., followed by a hands-on activity with local partners. The series continues August 3 with MSU extension 4H, where kids can plant their own herb garden in an egg carton to take home. The last event is August 10 with Explore Hope, who will help families make "seed bombs" to support birds, insects, and pollinators in their own backyard.

Everything is free to attend, just mention you're attending for Books and Blooms at the admission booth.

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