Morning Buzz: July 31, 2025

Tour De Zoo at Binder Park Zoo

Explore the Binder Park Zoo on two wheels at Tour De Zoo tomorrow! Bring your bicycle and enjoy the views while pedaling past animals, catch the sunset over the African Savannah, and indulge in New Belgium "hydration stations" along the route for an extra pedal pep!

After your ride, don't miss the after-party in the pavilion with live music, games, raffles, and giveaways. Food will be available as well as New Belgium Brewing Company's finest beverages. It's an evening of fun, friends, and festivities you won't want to miss.

Today is the last day to register for the early bird fee of $45. It will cost $50 the day of registration. To sign up, visit binderparkzoo.org/tour-de-zoo.

Pickle Fest at Ed Dunneback and Girls

Pickle dip, pickle pizza, pickle soup, pickle grilled cheese, pickle pasta salad...and you can wash it all down with pickle lemonade and pickle beeer?

Looks like Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market might just be a pickle paradise this weekend. The food and drinks are just the start. There's plenty of family fun for kids with the jump pad, mega slide, and all of the farm animals to pet. There will be live music, too!

This is all this Friday and Saturday at the farm in Alpine Township just northwest of the city. Get more pickle fest particulars at dunnebackgirls.com.

Project Green 3 Point Shootout

August is Child Support Awareness Month, and Project Green is celebrating with it's first ever three-point shootout - shoot your way to better credit!

This event is designed to educate and empower parents in Michigan. THey can learn more about how paying child support on time can actually boos a credit score. You can also show off your basketball skills and compete for $100 prizes.

This is all part of The Black Experience 2025 at GRPS University on Fuller. The shootout is from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. and you can pre-register.

Allegan Out Loud is back!

Allegan Out Loud is back and bigger than ever! The fourth annual Pride Celebration is happening August 1 and 2 with two days of events.

Friday night is the adults-only event: the Allegan Pride Pageant at the Griswold Auditorium. See contestants compete for the crown with special guest judge and performer Jasmine Masters from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Saturday is another full day with a water balloon bash, The Gayest Truck in Allegan contest, and the day ends with a show-stopping drag show starring Jasmine Masters.

For a complete schedule, visit alleganspeakup.org.

Saginaw Bay Waterfoul and Outdoor Festival

Take a trip to the sunrise side of the state this weekend for the 30th annual Saginaw Bay Waterfoul and Outdoor Festival. This family-friendly event will have food trucks, bounce houses, and fun for the kids. Plus, plenty of learning experiences for all.

Watch waterfoul hunting traditions like dog retriever trials, duck species identification, and goose calling competitions - by the way, that is the Michigan state qualifier for the world championships!

There are also vendors, conservation groups, artisans, and outfitters. This is a free event, but you do need a recreation passport. It's at the Saginaw Bay Visitor Center in Bay City on Saturday and Sunday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Head to the DNR's website to learn more.

