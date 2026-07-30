Morning Buzz: July 30, 2026

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Traffic update for Coast Guard Festival

If you're planning to head to Grand Haven on Saturday for the Coast Guard Festival, there are several road closures you need to know about.

Everything starts with parade staging near Lakeshore Middle School at 9 A.M., with the full parade route closes at 10:30 A.M. That night, multiple downtown streets near Harbor Drive will close at 6:45 P.M. for the fireworks and remain closed until 1:30 A.M.

Franklin Street switches to one-way eastbound starting around 10 P.M. to help traffic clear out. The drawbridge will not raise from 10 A.M. to 2 A.M., and left turns will be off limits on US-31 between Jackson and Robbins Road. Grand Haven police say if you're heading north, use 3rd Street to get to US-31.

Ottawa County election officials hosting election Q&A

Next Tuesday is Michigan's August Primary Election, deciding who moves on to November's ballot for Governor, U.S. Senate, and other races. Ottawa County election officials are hosting a virtual briefing for voters ahead of it.

County Clerk Justin Roebuck and Elections Supervisor Katie Bard will cover early voting, absentee ballots, polling locations, and security measure, plus take questions live. It happens Monday, August 3 from 12 to 1 P.M and registration is required.

Go to miottawa.org/elections for details.

Volunteers needed for Hospice of Michigan

Hospice of Michigan is putting out the call for volunteers in Muskegon, Greenville, Ionia, and Whitehall to offer companionship to patients facing serious illness.

You can help in simple but meaningful ways, such as visiting with patients, reading aloud, listening to music, playing cards, or just being present, while also giving family caregivers a much-needed break. No experience is required, but volunteers must be 18 or older and complete orientation, background checks, and fingerprinting before getting started.

Visit hom.org/get-involved to apply.

The Rapid to replace diesel buses with natural gas buses

Diesel is officially on its way out at the Rapid! Eight new buses are coming to the fixed route fleet, and once they arrive, not a single fully-diesel bus will be left on the road.

The new buses will replace the last three diesel-only buses, along with five aging Silver Line hybrid buses. The transit upgrade is covered by a federal grant and state matching funds, meaning no local tax dollars are involved.

The new buses are expected by July 2027.

Mission Point Resort offering fall travel package

While August can mean the end of summer, the silver lining is that fall is on the way! That is one of the best times to visit Mackinac Island, and Mission Point Resort wants to get you and your family there to enjoy it with a special fall package.

This package includes ferry tickets, half day bike rentals, and a $25 food credit per person per day, with special kids deals as well.

Head to missionpoint.com to learn more.

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