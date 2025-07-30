Morning Buzz: July 30, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Marvel's Dr. Ewing in Kalamazoo

She's a renowned author, scholar, cultural organizer, and key storyteller in the Marvel universe - and she's coming to West Michigan!

Dr. Eve L. Ewing will be the featured speaker for YWCA Kalamazoo's Women's Equality Day luncheon. Dr. Ewing is the voice of power and imagination behind several Marvel comics like Black Panther, the Ironheart series, and Exceptional X-Men. But she will focus on her newest work, the New York Times bestseller "Original Sins: The (Mis)education of Black and Native Children and the Construction of American Racism".

Guests will get a free copy of the book. The luncheon is August 22 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Delta Hotels Kalamazoo Conference Center. Tickets are $50.

Head to ywcakalamazoo.org for information and registration.

Mel Trotter thrift store opening in Hudsonville

Hudsonville is getting a brand-new thrift store! Mel Trotter Ministries is celebrating the grand opening of its new thrift store in Hudsonville tomorrow, July 31.

The new retail and donation center, located at 5221 Cherry Avenue, is the seventh thrift store operated by Mel Trotter Ministries and will employ 14 people. Proceeds from the store support Mel Trotter's services for people experiencing hunger and homelessness in West Michigan.

The grand opening event includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 A.M. with Hudsonville mayor Mark Northrup expected to attend. Community members are invited to tour the facility and donate items.

Back To School Bash in Hastings

Trumble's second-annual Back To School Bash is happening this Saturday in Hastings. The Trumble Insurance Agency is partnering with Auto-Owners Insurance to give away 1,300 backpacks filled with school supplies to Barry County children.

The first 100 teachers at the event will get $100 Amazon gift cards. There will also be giveaways, food, a DJ, inflatables, and other family activities. The theme of the event on August 2 is "I Am The Future".

It's happening from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Hastings Ampitheatre.

Grand Rapids First Friday Art Walk

Downtown Grand Rapids has so much to offer in a walkable space, and Grand Rapids Arts is proving it with its "First Friday Art Walk" on August 1.

The event includes art openings, talks, and refreshments. This month's walk highlights artists HM Saffer II and Alexandra Velchko. Velchko, a Kyiv-based oil painter, focuses on capturing the essense of water in her works. Saffer, born in Philadelphia, blends eastern techniques with western themes in his oil paintings.

Additionally, Artrat Gallery will showcase Milt Klingensmith's charcoal paintings and books. All of the galleries are within reasonable walking distance, but this weekend, there is a special VIP bus tour that will hit all six venues.

That bus is capped at 50 people and by RSVP only. Get more information at grandrapidsarts.org.

Portage Parks and Rec summer concert series

The Portage Parks and Recreation summer concert series is bringing all the classic songs you love from ZZ Top. This Thursday night, "Eliminator: A Tribute to ZZ Top" takes the stage at 7 P.M.

At 6 P.M., enjoy alternative folk music with Gemini Moon. There will be food trucks on site and the Parks Foundation will be selling beer and wine.

There is plenty of lawn seating, so be sure to bring your chair or blanket! This is all at the Overlander Bandshell. There is limited parking available, with shuttle service starting at 5 P.M.

Visit the City of Portage's Facebook page for more details.

