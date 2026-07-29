Morning Buzz: July 29, 2026

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Salvation Army West Michigan hiring

The Salvation Army West Michigan thrift stores are now hiring at select locations including Holland, Northview, Kentwood, and Battle Creek!

Full and part-time positions are available starting at $14 an hour, with paid time off and an employee discount. Openings include cashiers, sales associates, dock employees, and more. Interested applicants need a valid I.D. and must pass a background check and substance screening.

Back to School Bash presented by Trumble Insurance Agency

Back to school season is coming, and one Barry County business is making sure kids are ready. Trumble Insurance Agency is hosting its third annual Back To School Bash this Saturday from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Hastings Ampitheatre.

They will give away 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, plus $100 gift cards for the first 50 teachers that attend. The free event also features a scooter giveaway, food, a live DJ, inflatables, and more.

Kids must be registered and present to get a backpack, so sign up now at trumbleagency.com/backtoschool.

Tats For Cats flash tattoo sale this weekend

Tats For Cats is happening this Saturday, August 1 at Lighthouse Tattoo Company in Grandville!

This is a walk-in event only beginning at 12 P.M., with a flash sheet of cat-themed designs to choose from. Every dollar from the tattoos goes straight to Community Cat Crew, a local rescue nonprofit. Tatoo sales support the cats, but tips for the artists are cash only.

Visit Lighthouse Tattoo Company on Instagram for the full flash sheet and pricing before you go.

Survey: Grand Rapids second city nationwide for new business survival

You might think starting a business in a big city would increase your chances of success, but a recent study not only proves that to be incorrect, but also shows that Grand Rapids ranks second in the country for New Business Survival!

Nearly 73% of new businesses here are still going strong after five years. Only Lancaster, Pennsylvania ranked higher, while big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami landed near the bottom of the list.

Christkindl Markt glassware designs announced

It might be July, but Grand Rapids is already thinking about Christmas! The 2026 Christkindl Markt commemorative glassware collection is here! This year's lineup includes a gluhwein/hot cocoa/hot cider mug, a beer stein, an eggnog glass, and a bubbles glass, all designed in-house and authentically crafted in Germany!

The fourth annual Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt returns to the Downtown Market for 28 days of holiday cheer on November 18, featuring more than 60 artisan vendors, holiday entertainment, private alpenglobes, group curling, and more.

Go to christkindlmarktgr.com to plan your visit.

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