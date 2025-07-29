Morning Buzz: July 29, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Cedar Point season pass upgrades

You love riding all the rides, and next year's Cedar Point season pass will fill your summer with screams, thrills, and plenty of parks! To celebrate the merger of Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the 2026 Season Pass will allow unlimited access to more than 40 amusement, water, and animal parks in three countries!

If you buy a Gold or Prestige Pass from July 31 through September 1, you get MVP access to 288 roller coasters, 282 family rides, 970 water slides, and nearly 1,000 entertainment experiences in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. That includes free parking, discounts, and bring a friend for free offers!

Some of the closer parks include King's Island near Cincinatti, Michigan's Adventure, and Six Flags Great America north of Chicago. Head to cedarpoint.com for all the details.

Community Choice Foundation backpack giveaway

Looking to get a head start on gearing up for school? The Community Choice Foundation is giving away 3,200 free backpacks. Each backpack is filled with school supplies like pencils, notebooks, and crayons. Students will also receive boxes of breakfast cereal.

The "Give Big Give Backpacks" event is this Wednesday, July 21 from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. The giveaway is happening at eight locations across Michigan, including the Muskegon Community Choice Credit Union. There will be 400 backpacks available at each location, and you do not need to be a Credit Union member to participate.

Students must be present to receive their free backpack, which will be given away while supplies last. Get more information and find a location near you at communitychoicecu.com.

Brunch on Barclay

A brand new event will help bring healthy food and education to children in West Michigan. Kids Food Basket is hosting the first-ever Brunch on Barclay, a chef-curated strolling meal that celebrates the vibrant flavors of Muskegon in it's new home there.

All of the proceeds go to nourishing Muskegon's future one child at a time. There are still sponsorships available, with those tickets are $75. The brunch is Friday, September 12 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Visit this link for more information.

Lakeshore Museum Rosies mural

Muskegon's "Rosies" are getting a new tribute! The Lakeshore Museum Center is unveiling a new mural honoring the women known as "Rosies", who worked in factories and shipyards in Muskegon during WWII.

The mural, created by artist Patrick Holmes, will debut during a free community day on Saturday, August 2. The event will also feature historical reenactors Angie Morthland and Linda Rogers, whose grandmothers were "Rosies". The day includes hands-on activities and chances to share family stories. You can get more information at lakeshoremuseum.org.

Stuff The Bus

The Heart of West Michigan United Way is stuffing the bus to make sure students across West Michigan start the school year with everything they need. It's happening now and runs through Monday, August 4.

The most requested items include backpacks, pencils, crayons, pens, washable markers, folders, spiral notebooks, glue sticks, and other basic school supplies. Drop-off locations are all at 5/3 bank branches, Union Bank, Family Farm & Home, and the United Way office in Grand Rapids. There will be a special collection day on Tuesday, August 5 at the United Way offices in Allegan and Holland, and at Corewell Health in Grand Haven.

Want to learn more? Head to humuw.org/stuff-the-bus.

