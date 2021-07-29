Morning Buzz: July 29

1. Mary Free Bed is being Nationally recognized. "U.S. News & World Report" is releasing their list of Best Hospitals for REhabilitation.

The report evaluated nearly 1,100 hospitals. Mary Free Bed came in 17th, ranking above the national average in several categories including prevention of readmissions to general acute-acre hospitals both during and after rehabilitation, the rate of patients being able to return home, and for treating a very high number of patients who experienced strokes, brain, and spinal cord injuries.

CEO Kent Riddle says they're humbled and proud, adding that this validates the outstanding work done every day by his staff.

2. The City of Grand Rapids is taking part in this year's National Night Out.

On Tuesday the city is offering free admission at all three city pools, all day long. Capacity limits will still be in place, so make sure to check out the numbers online before heading out.

There are also nearly a dozen events being hosted by neighborhood associations with plenty of family-friendly activities to get everyone involved.

3. Grand Rapids Community College is showing off its new Lakeshore Campus next month.

The college is hosting an open house on Saturday, August 21 from 10 to 1 p.m.

Anyone who attends has the opportunity to sign up for classes, speak to experts, and learn more about the college.

In 2019, GRCC bought space in the shops at Westshore Mall in Holland and converted it into classrooms, labs, and study spaces.

The new campus is located on U.S. 31 and James Street.

4. It's a new era for the Detroit Lions and Yesterday the team hit the field for their first day of training camp.

Lots of new faces out there, most notably at starting quarterback. Jared Goff was traded to Detroit from the Los Angeles Rams, replacing Matthew Stafford.

It's the first time since 2009 that Stafford will not be leading the Lions at quarterback.

The team also lost star wide receiver Kenny Galloday this off-season, along with a number of other key position players. First-year head coach Dan Campbell says now's the time where players can show their stuff.

The Lions have a few weeks to practice ahead of their preseason opener at Ford Field, scheduled for August 13.

5. Now people can get flowers delivered from Uber. It has a new partnership with FTD's Pro-Flower brand and will make deliveries with Uber Eats.

The service is kicking off in some major metropolitan areas and will expand to other cities.

The flowers come from FTD's network of florists.