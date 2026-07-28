Morning Buzz: July 28, 2026

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Otter Beat the Heat at John Ball Zoo

Don't beat the heat - join it! The hotter it gets, the cheaper it is to get into John Ball Zoo.

Whenever the forecast hits 88 degrees or more in Grand Rapids, admission drops 20% at the gate. It's called "Otter Beat the Heat"! The discount kicks in automatically on qualifying days, but only if you purchase tickets at the admission gate.

The deal runs through October 2.

K-Wings and Toledo Walleye to play outdoor game

The ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings and the Toledo Walleye will face off January 31 at Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. While it isn't the first time the K-Wings have played hockey outdoors, it's the first outdoor professional hockey game in Southwest Michigan!

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 7. More information is available at kwings.com.

Top Off The Truck

Catholic Charities West Michigan is hosting its third annual "Top Off The Truck" event tomorrow from 2 to 7 P.M., collecting diapers for St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutique.

The organization says diapers cost families more than $100 a month, which adds up fast for parents already stretched thin. There will also be a tour of the Grand Rapids baby boutique on Plainfield, plus popcorn, Kona Ice, and outdoor activities for the kids.

Businesses can participate through sponsorships or showing up to help collect.

Back2School giveaway in Downtown Holland

Downtown Holland has teamed up with local organizations to help kids gear up for the new school year. The annual Back2School giveaway happens Thursday, August 6 from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Holland Civic Center Place.

Families can pick up free backpacks and school supplies for elementary, middle, and high school students, while enjoying free ice cream and giveaways from area businesses. Supply donations are still being accepted.

Get more information at downtownholland.com.

Survey: two Michigan campgrounds ranked within top ten Midwest campgrounds

The Dyrt, a camping review site, just ranked its top Midwest campgrounds, and Michigan landed two spots on the list!

Taking the top spot is Mouth of Two Hearted River State Forest Campground near Newberry, a rustic, remote site where the river meets Lake Superior. Sites run at just $20 a night.

Coming in at number five is Manistique Lakeshore Campground, a much more polished spot right on Lake Michigan. Lakefront sites there book up fast, so if you want one for next season, reservations open in December.

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