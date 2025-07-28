Morning Buzz: July 28, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Love Week is this week!

Love Week starts tomorrow across Southwest Michigan. This is the tenth year that Valley Family Church will be giving away free groceries and back to school backpacks. Hundreds of volunteers will be passing out more than 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for kids in kindergarten through twelfth grade. This also includes groceries, diapers, formula, and stuffed animals.

Each of the events will also have inflatable games, a cookout, face painting, and other fun activites.

Tomorrow's event is in Vicksburg, then Wednesday will be in Paw Paw, then Thursday in Kalamazoo. For more information on times, visit the church's website.

Grand Rapids Chamber is award-winning finalist for 2025

The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce has been named a finalist for the 2025 Chamber of the Year award by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

This places the Grand Rapids Chamber among the top three of the largest chambers in the country, recognizing their leadership, advocacy, and commitment to building a more inclusive and prosperous West Michigan.

The Chamber was honored for its bold leadership and efforts, including leading the Destination Kent campaign and securing $8 million annually in lodging tax revenue.

Rick Baker, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber, said the recognition is a win for both members and the region. The Chamber's collaborative workspace is credited with helping the organization achieve its highest membership count in over a decade.

Cat Video Fest 2025 coming to Wealthy Theatre

Think cat videos are the purrrfect entertainment? This event is for you!

The number-one cat video festival is coming to the Wealthy Theatre. Cat Video Fest 2025 is a compilation of the latest and best cat videos pulled from hours of submissions, music videos, and classic internet hits. Part of the ticket sales will benefit Second Chance Cats, a non-profit cat rescue.

Save by getting your tickets to Sunday's event ahead of time - it's $10 for general admission and $8 for members. Doors open at 1 P.M., and the show starts at 2 P.M. on August 3.

Muskegon YMCA receives financial award

The Muskegon YMCA has been awarded $10,000 through the Liberty Mutual and SafeCo Insurance 2025 Make More Happen Awards.

Half of that money is because of the actions of some of us in West Michigan. The initial $5,000 donation was doubled after the community rallied with over 500 votes and comments online.

The donation will help sustain year-round programs, including health education and swim safety classes for local third graders, as well as supporting other programs like diabetes prevention, cancer recovery support, and blood pressure and heart health education.

Vote for a new USPS stamp!

Help the United States Postal Service choose a new stamp! In honor of the country's 250th anniversary, the USPS has picked 25 stamps from some if it's best-selling and most popular issues of the recent past.

Voting is open now - everything from Star Wars to Peanuts to Mister Rogers, Wonder Woman, and the Emancipation Proclamation are on the ballot. Voting is open through September 30 both online and by mail.

The postal service plans to announce the winner next May at the Boston 2026 World Expo. Head to stampsforever.com to cast your ballot.

