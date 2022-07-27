Morning Buzz: July 27

1. The $830 million Mega Millions Jackpot surged over $1 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The next drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.

If there is a winning ticket, it will be the third largest Mega Millions Jackpot prize in the game's 20-year history.

The largest Mega Millions Jackpot was over $1.5 billion. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina in October 2018.

Heavy traffic crashed the Mega Millions site soon after the drawing Tuesday night. It seems to be back up now that traffic has lessened.

2. New jobs are coming to Ottawa County. Gentex announced a multi-million dollar investment, expanding operations in Zeeland and Zeeland Township.

The $300 million project will happen over the next three years, adding 650,000 square feet of facility space and creating 500 new jobs.

The company manufactures automotive parts, and this expansion will increase production in a number of areas.

3. LEGO is letting people design their own mini-figure. The company launched its online mini-figure factory in the U.S.

It lets you create a mini-figure of yourself, selecting the head, legs, torso, and accessories to your liking.

The custom-made mini-figures cost about $12 and can be made at lego.com.

4. Cheers! Today is National Scotch Day.

To be scotch, it has to be made in Scotland, made from malted barley, aged in oak barrels for at least three years, and be less than 94.8 percent alcohol.

You can make the day by enjoying a glass with friends, attending a scotch tasting at a whisky bar, or hosting your own tasting.

5. There are new flavors of a tiny Halloween treat, but they might not appeal to everyone. Candy Company, Brach's, is releasing a new tailgate candy corn mix.

The flavors include hot dog, hamburger, vanilla ice cream, fruit punch, and popcorn.

They say they want candy corn to be popular all year long, not just during Halloween and the Christmas season.

The tailgate candy corn is sold in Walgreen's stores and online only. Get your hands on a bag for $3.49.