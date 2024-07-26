Morning Buzz: July 26

1. Do you want your voice heard when it comes to topics important to you and your neighborhood? The Grand Rapids City Commission is inviting the public to its second "Commission Night Out". It's being held next Tuesday, July 30 at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center. The event will include an engagement session, a business meeting with public hearings, and city departments will also host information tables & offer giveaways. Dinner will be provided. The goal of the event is to bring officials out into the community to discuss at length the topics that are important to residents and the residents get an opportunity to discuss matters outside of the official commission's meetings. Doors open at 5 p.m. This is the second of three Commission Night Out Meetings of the year.

2. "Metro Connect" is now offering free rides to support those impacted by major construction projects in Kalamazoo. The shuttle service is helping people access the businesses impacted by the ongoing work happening along South Westnedge Avenue and Crosstown Parkway. Everyone in Kalamazoo County is eligible to ride. The service will continue through mid-September or until Westnedge can reopen to traffic. The city does recommend scheduling a reservation in advance.

3. The Allegan County Fair is bringing in some big names this year! We got Ludacris, Jamey Johnson, Oliver Anthony, and organizers just announced three more bands that'll be taking the stage this summer. So, hope you're ready to rock. "Of Mice & Men" will be opening for "Third Eye Blind" and "Theory Of A Deadman". They're all scheduled to perform on Saturday, September 7. If you order tickets before August 15, gate admission is included.

4. Enjoy a Michigan-made meal with Chef Abra Berens. Taste the Local Difference is hosting this event on September 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Verdant Hollow Farms. You'll be able to stroll your way through summer's finest produce. The menu will feature tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, squash, and plenty of fresh fruit, like grapes, plums, pears, and raspberries. Tickets will sell out so grab yours today at localdifference.org.

5. Blandford Nature Center is celebrating the end of summer by offering free admission for the entire month of August. That will also include some complimentary programming and activities. Of course, you'll have access to their trails too. Just a reminder, the trails and grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk, and the Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more by going to blandfordnaturecenter.org.