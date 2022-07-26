Morning Buzz: July 26

1. A fur coat gets pretty hot in the summer, so bring Fido to Wag 'N Wade to cool off at Richmond Pool on August 21.

This is a free event put on by the City of Grand Rapids where you can swim with your pup.

It's the city's 5th Wag 'N Wade event which happens the day after the season closes, and right before they drain the pools for the off-season.

The event is split into four one-hour sessions and you can head to the city's website to register.

2. Lace up your sneakers and get ready for the Runway 5K. It's returning to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport this year on Saturday, September 24.

Registration has already begun for this unique race, which is capped at 1,200 participants and gives walkers and runners the rare opportunity to complete on an actual airport runway.

The race is being hosted by the Christman Company, with this year's charity partner being Kids' Food Basket.

You can register at runsignup.com.

3. What's old is new again in Detroit. The Pistons are bringing back their Teal Uniforms.

The team revealed photos of Jaden Ivey modeling the jersey. Pistons players will wear them for about 10 games during the next season.

The Pistons wore the teal uniforms during the Grant Hill Days from 1996 to 2001 before switching back to the classic red, white, and blue.

4. Happening today, Bronson is hosting a job fair in Battle Creek looking for clinical assistants.

Attendees will get a chance to meet hiring managers, learn about open positions, discuss pay, and even do interviews.

Clinical assistants help nursing staff with admitting and assisting patients, answering call lights, and more. All that's required to apply is a BED, but a CNA or LPA certification is preferred.

The event is at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital Outpatient Center on North Avenue from 2 to 6 p.m.