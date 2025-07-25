Morning Buzz: July 25, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Big Idaho Potato Truck coming to Grand Rapids

We're all fairly familiar with the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, but did you know about the Big Idaho Potato Truck? Now you can see it up close - it's rolling into Grand Rapids today!

The four-ton spud on wheels is part of the Idaho Potato Commission's nationwide tour, with lots of photo ops, fry facts, and fun. Meet the tater team and ask them all your pressing potato ponderings.

The one-day stop will take the spectacular spud to Founder's brewing tonight from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.

While at Founder's, don't forget to grab your free appetizer!

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen closing for remodeling

A Grand Rapids restaurant is closing its doors, but just for a short time, as the space will soon transform into a new culinary experience.

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen, known for its upscale authentic soul food and as a celebration of black culture and community, has announced its closure. Its final day of service will be July 30, 2025.

The owners plan to transform the space into a new concept called "Solace", helmed by original Forty Acres chef Trimell Hawkins. "Solace" is anticipated to launch this September.

Kalamazoo Sidewalk Sales

Shop til you drop this weekend in Kalamazoo! The downtown Sidewalk Sales are already in full swing. Explore all the stores, find beautiful things, and pick them up on sale.

From unique clothing, to accessories, household goods, and more. The stores are open now and will stay open late until 8 P.M. tonight.

Several of the local restaurants are offering specials, and it's a social district! There will also be live street music, games, and sidewalk chalk art for the kids.

If you can't make it tonight, the sale continues tomorrow from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Bam Talent's Black Music Matter summer concert series

Bam Talent, a non-profit theatrical training ground based in Grand Rapids, is showcasing national Bam Collective members with their Black Music Matters summer concert series, held at the Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids.

This Saturday, Michael Davis Arnold takes the stage. In August, two more shows including a hip-hopera artist that combines opera, hip-hop, and comedy on August 9. Rapper and singer Thot Squad will play on August 23.

Tickets for all shows are available at bamtalent.org.

Friday at the Flats

Need some fun to usher you into the weekend? How about Friday at the Flats! There will be live music, food trucks, ice cream, and a movie in the park.

The music kicks off at 5 P.M. with Brike Joe and Johnny Cashless with 90s and 2000s rock, and J. Michael and The Heavy Burden will take the state with Alt-Americana.

There will also be community vendor booths, crafts for kids, and tours of the historic buildings. Stick around for the movie in the park - Captain America: Brave New World starts at dusk.

This is all happening in Portage at the Celery Flats pavillion tonight and is free. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok