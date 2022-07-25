Morning Buzz: July 25

1. Starting today, Mary Free Bed is hosting 50 kids for their traditional Summer Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp.

The 38th annual camp is taking place at Grand Valley State's Allendale Campus.

Campers ages 7 to 18 will participate in 15 different activities like lacrosse, kayaking, and basketball.

Another big highlight for campers will be the water fight with the Allendale Fire Department.

The camp is led by instructors who are also competitive wheelchair athletes, and around 40 volunteers help with the overall camp.

2. Good news as you walk out the door this morning, gas prices may be cheaper than they were over the weekend. Even better news, those prices are starting to fall even faster.

Gas Buddy reports that the national average as of this morning is $4.34 per gallon, which is down 17 cents since last Monday, and nearly 60 cents from a month ago.

Gas prices have now fallen for five weeks in a row after topping out at an average of $5 per gallon.

Prices still have a long way to go when compared to last year. The average price for a gallon of unleaded at the same time last year was $3.15 per gallon.

3. You still have a chance to become a Mega Millionaire.

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing did not produce a ticket matching all six winning numbers. The Jackpot rolls over once more to now at least $790 million, with the next drawing on Tuesday night.

There are now only three bigger Jackpots that have ever been won in any lottery game. There were Mega Millions' both over a billion dollars in 2018 and 2021.

A $1.5 billion Powerball Jackpot is the world record in January of 2016.

4. A Missouri man's strange hobby could help him break a world record. James Bacon started collecting clovers during the pandemic, and he has a nine-leaf one, 11 with seven leaves, and 402 five-leaf clovers.

That's nothing compared to his collection of four-leaf clovers, which totals 3,483.

He's hoping his six-leaf clover collection will set a record, which currently stands at 27. So far, Bacon has gotten 43 of his clovers verified by a botanist. Guinness still needs to verify the collection before it's official.

5. Body art and Subway, if you love both of those things, pay attention. Subway will offer one lucky and daring customer the chance to win free sandwiches for life.

All you have to do is get a 12 by 12 foot long tattoo of the "Subway Series" logo.

Nine people will compete for the Grand Prize at a Las Vegas block party on Wednesday. The team from the Ink Master reality TV show will draw the tattoos. People can get it either on their chest or back.

The winner will get $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards every year for the rest of their life.