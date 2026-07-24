Morning Buzz: July 24, 2026

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Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run making stop in Battle Creek

The Peace Torch is hitting the road and coming to Battle Creek Monday morning. The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, history's largest peace torch relay, features an international team from seven different countries on a four-month, 50-state journey honoring America's 250th anniversary!

On July 27, the team will cover 81 miles, running from Galesburg to Chelsea along route B-94 and Route 89, passing the torch and sharing their message that peace begins with the individual.

Michigan Alphorn Group at GRPM

The Michigan Alphorn Group will showcase the towering, wooden alphorn, an instrument traditionally played by Alpine shepherds and made famous by those Ricola commercials. This is part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum's Summer Saturday, celebrating music and dance this Saturday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Guests can also catch performances from Avant Theatre Ballet, try square dancing with Grand River Squares, and explore instruments, artifacts, and crafts with museum staff.

For more details, head to grpm.org.

Vintage Green Antiques' annual outdoor market this weekend

Find your retail therapy in Grand Haven as Vintage Green Antiques is hosting its big outdoor market on North 7th St. on Sunday, and it is celebrating 11 years!

85 adult vendors and ten youth vendors will be selling antique, handmade, repurposed, and eclectic finds. Last year, the event drew an estimated 5,000 guests!

The event runs from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. on 7th St. in Grand Haven. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

McDonald's Hiring Day July 29

Looking for work? McDonald's is hiring across Michigan, and they have around 2,500 openings to fill!

On Wednesday, July 29, nearly 500 locally-owned restaurants statewide will hold a hiring day, with walk-in interviews at most locations between 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Both crew member and manager positions will be available and come with on-the-job training.

Flexible schedules and tuition assistance is available through its Archways to Opportunity program. Anyone unable to make the hiring day can still apply online at jobs.mchire.com.

Survey: MI beaches ranked high for difficult parking spots

Planning a lake day? You might want to pack your patience. A new survey from Munley Law just named Michigan's three most infuriating summer parking lots!

Topping the list is the dune climb lot at Sleeping Bear Dunes in Glen Arbor, followed by Grand Haven State Park Beach and Holland State Park Beach.

The survey found 59% of Michiganders have actually skipped a summer destination because the parking stress wasn't worth it, and more than one in five have gotten into an actual parking dispute at a beach or park!

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